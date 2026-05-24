The "Okaz" and "Saudi Gazette" delegation begins its journalistic and field missions today (Monday) from the holy sites to cover this year's Hajj with a complete team of professional editors, photographers, and technicians. Continuing its professional presence during the Hajj seasons, it extends a rich journalistic journey that has spanned over six decades, during which it has kept pace with the transformations of Hajj and the development of its services year after year, through its field missions and editorial teams that have consistently covered the season, documenting the national efforts made to serve the guests of Allah and conveying them to readers inside and outside the Kingdom.

The newspaper's archive holds numerous testimonies to this continuous presence, including the time it was honored by a visit from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the "Okaz" delegation during the Hajj season of 1393 AH, corresponding to 1974, when he was the Prince of the Riyadh Region. He reviewed the delegation's work and its journalistic efforts in following up on the season. He expressed his admiration for what "Okaz" provides in terms of coverage and field follow-ups, praising the importance of journalistic work that pursues news and keeps pace with events on-site, as well as the role of journalism in conveying efforts and documenting national achievements.

Today, "Okaz" continues this established professional approach through its printed, digital, and visual platforms, benefiting from modern media tools and digital technologies to provide comprehensive coverage that reflects the magnitude of the efforts. The delegation includes colleagues: Abdulaziz Al-Rubaie, Ibrahim Al-Alawi, Khalid Al-Harithi, Madini Asiri, Khalid Al-Anzi, Bilal Aazam, Abdulghani Bashir, Abdul Latif Al-Shabwani, and colleagues: Thuraya Al-Shahri, Nabila Abu Al-Judail, and Nora Al-Zahrani.