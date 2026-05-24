In light of the attention and care given by the leadership to serve the guests of الرحمن, and the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with the follow-up of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to harness all capabilities to serve the pilgrims and facilitate their journey, the Ministry of Justice announced its readiness for the Hajj season of 1447, through a comprehensive judicial and documentation system within the Holy Mosque and the sacred sites.

The preparations included the establishment of 7 specialized judicial circuits that operate around the clock within the Holy Mosque, Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, to address issues related to the Hajj season, which contributes to the swift resolution and streamlining of procedures while maintaining judicial guarantees, in addition to operating 4 mobile notary offices to provide documentation services for pilgrims and the entities participating in Hajj services.

The ministry confirmed the utilization of digital capabilities to support judicial services during the Hajj season, through the Najiz platform and its electronic application, which offers more than 160 judicial services covering the judicial, documentation, and enforcement sectors.

These efforts are part of the integration among government entities to serve the guests of الرحمن and provide judicial services that contribute to safeguarding rights and facilitating procedures during the Hajj season.