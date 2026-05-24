في ظل ما توليه القيادة من عناية واهتمام بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وحرص خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ومتابعة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، على تسخير الإمكانات كافة لخدمة الحجاج وتيسير رحلتهم، أعلنت وزارة العدل جاهزيتها لموسم حج 1447، عبر منظومة قضائية وتوثيقية متكاملة داخل الحرم المكي والمشاعر المقدسة.
وشملت الاستعدادات تجهيز 7 دوائر قضائية متخصصة تعمل على مدار الساعة داخل نطاق الحرم المكي ومنى وعرفة ومزدلفة؛ للنظر في القضايا المرتبطة بموسم الحج، بما يسهم في سرعة الفصل واختصار الإجراءات مع المحافظة على الضمانات القضائية، إلى جانب تشغيل 4 كتابات عدل متنقلة لتقديم الخدمات التوثيقية للحجاج والجهات المشاركة في خدمة الحج.
وأكدت الوزارة تسخير الممكنات الرقمية لدعم الخدمات العدلية خلال موسم الحج، عبر منصة ناجز وتطبيقها الإلكتروني، الذي يتيح أكثر من 160 خدمة عدلية تشمل القطاعات القضائية والتوثيقية والتنفيذية.
وتأتي هذه الجهود ضمن التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتقديم خدمات عدلية تسهم في حفظ الحقوق وتيسير الإجراءات خلال موسم الحج.
In light of the attention and care given by the leadership to serve the guests of الرحمن, and the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with the follow-up of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to harness all capabilities to serve the pilgrims and facilitate their journey, the Ministry of Justice announced its readiness for the Hajj season of 1447, through a comprehensive judicial and documentation system within the Holy Mosque and the sacred sites.
The preparations included the establishment of 7 specialized judicial circuits that operate around the clock within the Holy Mosque, Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, to address issues related to the Hajj season, which contributes to the swift resolution and streamlining of procedures while maintaining judicial guarantees, in addition to operating 4 mobile notary offices to provide documentation services for pilgrims and the entities participating in Hajj services.
The ministry confirmed the utilization of digital capabilities to support judicial services during the Hajj season, through the Najiz platform and its electronic application, which offers more than 160 judicial services covering the judicial, documentation, and enforcement sectors.
These efforts are part of the integration among government entities to serve the guests of الرحمن and provide judicial services that contribute to safeguarding rights and facilitating procedures during the Hajj season.