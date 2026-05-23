تواصل بلدية محافظة صبيا، ممثلة بفرق الطوارئ والأزمات، تنفيذ أعمال تدعيم وتهذيب مجرى وادي شهدان شمال قرية الخوارية، ضمن خططها الوقائية والاستباقية الهادفة إلى رفع مستوى الجاهزية وتعزيز كفاءة تصريف مياه الأمطار، استعدادًا للحالات المطرية والطوارئ المحتملة.
وتشمل الأعمال إزالة العوائق والترسبات، وتهيئة مجرى الوادي، بما يسهم في الحد من مخاطر تجمعات المياه وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات، إلى جانب دعم سلامة الطرق والمواقع المجاورة.
وأكد رئيس بلدية محافظة صبيا المهندس أحمد الأحوس أن البلدية تواصل جهودها الميدانية وفق خطط تشغيلية متكاملة لمواجهة الحالات الطارئة والتقلبات الجوية، مشيرًا إلى أن الأعمال الجارية تأتي ضمن أولويات البلدية لتعزيز السلامة العامة ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية والخدمات البلدية.
وأوضح الأحوس أن البلدية سخّرت إمكاناتها وآلياتها وفرقها الميدانية لمتابعة المواقع الأكثر تأثرًا، مؤكدًا أهمية العمل الوقائي والاستباقي في تقليل المخاطر وتحقيق بيئة آمنة للسكان، داعيًا الجميع إلى التعاون والالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة أثناء الحالات المطرية حفاظًا على السلامة.
The municipality of Sabya Governorate, represented by emergency and crisis teams, continues to implement works to reinforce and refine the course of Wadi Shahdan north of the village of Al-Khawaria, as part of its preventive and proactive plans aimed at raising the level of readiness and enhancing the efficiency of rainwater drainage, in preparation for potential rainy conditions and emergencies.
The works include the removal of obstacles and deposits, and the preparation of the wadi's course, which contributes to reducing the risks of water accumulation and protecting lives and property, in addition to supporting the safety of roads and nearby locations.
The Mayor of Sabya Governorate, Engineer Ahmed Al-Ahous, confirmed that the municipality continues its field efforts according to integrated operational plans to address emergency situations and weather fluctuations, noting that the ongoing works are among the municipality's priorities to enhance public safety and improve the efficiency of infrastructure and municipal services.
Al-Ahous explained that the municipality has mobilized its resources, machinery, and field teams to monitor the most affected sites, emphasizing the importance of preventive and proactive work in reducing risks and achieving a safe environment for residents, calling on everyone to cooperate and adhere to the instructions issued during rainy conditions to ensure safety.