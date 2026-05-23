The municipality of Sabya Governorate, represented by emergency and crisis teams, continues to implement works to reinforce and refine the course of Wadi Shahdan north of the village of Al-Khawaria, as part of its preventive and proactive plans aimed at raising the level of readiness and enhancing the efficiency of rainwater drainage, in preparation for potential rainy conditions and emergencies.

The works include the removal of obstacles and deposits, and the preparation of the wadi's course, which contributes to reducing the risks of water accumulation and protecting lives and property, in addition to supporting the safety of roads and nearby locations.

The Mayor of Sabya Governorate, Engineer Ahmed Al-Ahous, confirmed that the municipality continues its field efforts according to integrated operational plans to address emergency situations and weather fluctuations, noting that the ongoing works are among the municipality's priorities to enhance public safety and improve the efficiency of infrastructure and municipal services.

Al-Ahous explained that the municipality has mobilized its resources, machinery, and field teams to monitor the most affected sites, emphasizing the importance of preventive and proactive work in reducing risks and achieving a safe environment for residents, calling on everyone to cooperate and adhere to the instructions issued during rainy conditions to ensure safety.