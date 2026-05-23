تواصل بلدية محافظة صبيا، ممثلة بفرق الطوارئ والأزمات، تنفيذ أعمال تدعيم وتهذيب مجرى وادي شهدان شمال قرية الخوارية، ضمن خططها الوقائية والاستباقية الهادفة إلى رفع مستوى الجاهزية وتعزيز كفاءة تصريف مياه الأمطار، استعدادًا للحالات المطرية والطوارئ المحتملة.

وتشمل الأعمال إزالة العوائق والترسبات، وتهيئة مجرى الوادي، بما يسهم في الحد من مخاطر تجمعات المياه وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات، إلى جانب دعم سلامة الطرق والمواقع المجاورة.

وأكد رئيس بلدية محافظة صبيا المهندس أحمد الأحوس أن البلدية تواصل جهودها الميدانية وفق خطط تشغيلية متكاملة لمواجهة الحالات الطارئة والتقلبات الجوية، مشيرًا إلى أن الأعمال الجارية تأتي ضمن أولويات البلدية لتعزيز السلامة العامة ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية والخدمات البلدية.

وأوضح الأحوس أن البلدية سخّرت إمكاناتها وآلياتها وفرقها الميدانية لمتابعة المواقع الأكثر تأثرًا، مؤكدًا أهمية العمل الوقائي والاستباقي في تقليل المخاطر وتحقيق بيئة آمنة للسكان، داعيًا الجميع إلى التعاون والالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة أثناء الحالات المطرية حفاظًا على السلامة.