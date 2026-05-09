بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس روسيا الاتحادية الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم النصر لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب روسيا الاتحادية الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

وأشاد -أيده الله- بتميز العلاقات التي تربط بين البلدين الصديقين والتي يحرص الجميع على تنميتها في المجالات كافة.

كما بعث، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس روسيا الاتحادية الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم النصر لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب روسيا الاتحادية الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.