رفع مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد الفيصل شكره للقيادة الرشيدة، نظير ما تحظى به الحركة الثقافية من رعاية واهتمام، وما يلقاه الأدباء والمفكرون من دعم سخي وتقدير لإسهاماتهم في بناء فكر سعودي متميز ورائد.

وقال بمناسبة إطلاق أعمال مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية: «يسعدني ويشرّفني أن أرفع إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، أسمى آيات الشكر والعرفان نظير ما تحظى به الحركة الثقافية من رعاية واهتمام، وما يلقاه أرباب الفكر والأدب من دعم سخي، وتقدير لإسهاماتهم في بناء فكر سعودي متميز ورائد».

وأضاف: «إنني اليوم، إذ أعلن إطلاق أعمال مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية، فإن ذلك يبعث في نفسي بالغ الفخر وعظيم الاعتزاز، كون المؤسسة وضعت على هرم الأولويات تعميق الاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية، والمساهمة الفاعلة في بناء مجتمع يمثل الأنموذج السعودي المعتدل والمنفتح على الآخر، والمحافظ في الوقت ذاته على ثوابته الراسخة وهويته الفريدة، وصولاً إلى تبني وصناعة مستقبل ثقافي متفرد يليق بالوطن وإنسانه، ويرسّخ مكانة المملكة العربية السعودية كمنارة للفكر ومنطلقاً للاعتدال، وجسراً للتواصل الحضاري بين الشعوب، لا سيما أن رسالتها السامية تنطلق من أرض الحرمين الشريفين، وترتكز على إرث استثنائي مداده عراقة المبادئ وأصالة القيم».

وتابع: «إن مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية، التي تتناغم أهدافها مع مضامين رؤية المملكة 2030، تسعى إلى ترسيخ القيم السعودية الأصيلة وتأصيلها لدى الأجيال، عبر العناية باللغة العربية، وتعزيز حضور الأدب السعودي وفنونه في مختلف المحافل والمناسبات».

واختتم قائلاً: «أسأل الله سبحانه أن يحفظ لهذا الوطن قيادته، وأن يديم عليه أمنه وازدهاره، وأن تحقق هذه المؤسسة أهدافها المنشودة».