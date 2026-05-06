Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, expressed his gratitude to the wise leadership for the care and attention given to the cultural movement, and for the generous support and appreciation received by writers and thinkers for their contributions to building a distinguished and pioneering Saudi thought.

On the occasion of the launch of the Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Cultural Foundation, he said: “I am pleased and honored to extend my highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the care and attention given to the cultural movement, and for the generous support and appreciation received by intellectuals and writers for their contributions to building a distinguished and pioneering Saudi thought.”

He added: “Today, as I announce the launch of the Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Cultural Foundation, I feel immense pride and great honor, as the foundation has prioritized deepening pride in national identity and actively contributing to building a community that represents the moderate and open Saudi model, while at the same time preserving its steadfast principles and unique identity, leading to the adoption and creation of a unique cultural future that befits the homeland and its people, and reinforces the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a beacon of thought, a starting point for moderation, and a bridge for civilizational communication between peoples, especially since its noble message emanates from the land of the Two Holy Mosques and is based on an exceptional heritage rooted in the nobility of principles and authenticity of values.”

He continued: “The Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Cultural Foundation, whose goals resonate with the contents of Saudi Vision 2030, seeks to instill and deepen authentic Saudi values among generations, through the care of the Arabic language and enhancing the presence of Saudi literature and its arts in various forums and occasions.”

He concluded by saying: “I ask Allah, the Almighty, to protect this nation’s leadership, to grant it security and prosperity, and to enable this foundation to achieve its desired goals.”