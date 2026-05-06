في موقفٍ إنساني نبيل جسّد قيم العفو والتسامح، أعلنت قبيلة آل خريم ببلّسمر وورثة الفقيد أحمد بن غندف الأسمري التنازل والعفو لوجه الله، بعد تعرض والدهم لحادث دهس أليم كان أحد أبناء آل مقبول من نجران طرفاً فيه، وذلك خلال استقبالهم للقبيلة التي قدَّمت واجب العزاء وفق عاداتهم وتقاليدهم المتوارثة.

وكان في استقبالهم قبيلة آل خريم ببلّسمر، يتقدمهم الشيخ طراد بن علي آل مصعفق شيخ قبيلة بلعذمة من بلّسمر، حيث شهد موقع العزاء حضور رجال آل مقبول، وجرى تقديم التعزية والدعاء للفقيد، إلى جانب تقديم مبلغ مالي قدره عشرون ألف ريال صدقةً عن الفقيد وكرامةً لأهل العزاء، مع إعلان استعدادهم الكامل لتنفيذ ما يطلبه ورثة الفقيد في كبير الأمر وصغيره.

وأعلن عمر بن غندف، عميد أسرة آل غندف، عفو وتنازل ورثة الفقيد عن جميع الحقوق لوجه الله تعالى دون أي مطالب، والحلف من المبلغ المالي، في مشهدٍ مؤثر سادته مشاعر الوفاء والتسامح وصفاء النفوس.

كما رفع رجال آل مقبول الراية البيضاء إعلاناً للعفو والصلح، في موقفٍ لاقى إشادة الحاضرين الذين عدّوه امتداداً لقيم الكرم والشهامة والإصلاح بين الناس، سائلين الله أن يرحم الفقيد أحمد بن غندف، وأن يجزي الجميع خير الجزاء.