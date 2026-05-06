في موقفٍ إنساني نبيل جسّد قيم العفو والتسامح، أعلنت قبيلة آل خريم ببلّسمر وورثة الفقيد أحمد بن غندف الأسمري التنازل والعفو لوجه الله، بعد تعرض والدهم لحادث دهس أليم كان أحد أبناء آل مقبول من نجران طرفاً فيه، وذلك خلال استقبالهم للقبيلة التي قدَّمت واجب العزاء وفق عاداتهم وتقاليدهم المتوارثة.
وكان في استقبالهم قبيلة آل خريم ببلّسمر، يتقدمهم الشيخ طراد بن علي آل مصعفق شيخ قبيلة بلعذمة من بلّسمر، حيث شهد موقع العزاء حضور رجال آل مقبول، وجرى تقديم التعزية والدعاء للفقيد، إلى جانب تقديم مبلغ مالي قدره عشرون ألف ريال صدقةً عن الفقيد وكرامةً لأهل العزاء، مع إعلان استعدادهم الكامل لتنفيذ ما يطلبه ورثة الفقيد في كبير الأمر وصغيره.
وأعلن عمر بن غندف، عميد أسرة آل غندف، عفو وتنازل ورثة الفقيد عن جميع الحقوق لوجه الله تعالى دون أي مطالب، والحلف من المبلغ المالي، في مشهدٍ مؤثر سادته مشاعر الوفاء والتسامح وصفاء النفوس.
كما رفع رجال آل مقبول الراية البيضاء إعلاناً للعفو والصلح، في موقفٍ لاقى إشادة الحاضرين الذين عدّوه امتداداً لقيم الكرم والشهامة والإصلاح بين الناس، سائلين الله أن يرحم الفقيد أحمد بن غندف، وأن يجزي الجميع خير الجزاء.
In a noble humanitarian stance that embodied the values of forgiveness and tolerance, the Al Khuraim tribe in Balismer and the heirs of the deceased Ahmed bin Ghandaf Al-Asmari announced their forgiveness and waiver for the sake of God, after their father was involved in a tragic hit-and-run accident with one of the sons of Al-Maqbool from Najran. This occurred during their reception of the tribe that came to offer condolences according to their inherited customs and traditions.
The Al Khuraim tribe in Balismer welcomed them, led by Sheikh Tarad bin Ali Al-Masafq, the chief of the Al-Athma tribe from Balismer. The site of the condolence witnessed the presence of men from Al-Maqbool, where condolences and prayers for the deceased were offered, alongside a financial contribution of twenty thousand riyals as a charity for the deceased and a gesture of respect for the mourners, with a full declaration of their readiness to fulfill any requests from the heirs of the deceased, big or small.
Omar bin Ghandaf, the head of the Ghandaf family, announced the forgiveness and waiver of the heirs of the deceased for all rights for the sake of God Almighty without any demands, and the renunciation of the financial amount, in a moving scene filled with feelings of loyalty, forgiveness, and purity of souls.
Additionally, the men of Al-Maqbool raised the white flag as a declaration of forgiveness and reconciliation, in a stance that received praise from those present, who regarded it as an extension of the values of generosity, nobility, and reconciliation among people, praying to God to have mercy on the deceased Ahmed bin Ghandaf and to reward everyone with the best reward.