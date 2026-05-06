In a noble humanitarian stance that embodied the values of forgiveness and tolerance, the Al Khuraim tribe in Balismer and the heirs of the deceased Ahmed bin Ghandaf Al-Asmari announced their forgiveness and waiver for the sake of God, after their father was involved in a tragic hit-and-run accident with one of the sons of Al-Maqbool from Najran. This occurred during their reception of the tribe that came to offer condolences according to their inherited customs and traditions.

The Al Khuraim tribe in Balismer welcomed them, led by Sheikh Tarad bin Ali Al-Masafq, the chief of the Al-Athma tribe from Balismer. The site of the condolence witnessed the presence of men from Al-Maqbool, where condolences and prayers for the deceased were offered, alongside a financial contribution of twenty thousand riyals as a charity for the deceased and a gesture of respect for the mourners, with a full declaration of their readiness to fulfill any requests from the heirs of the deceased, big or small.

Omar bin Ghandaf, the head of the Ghandaf family, announced the forgiveness and waiver of the heirs of the deceased for all rights for the sake of God Almighty without any demands, and the renunciation of the financial amount, in a moving scene filled with feelings of loyalty, forgiveness, and purity of souls.

Additionally, the men of Al-Maqbool raised the white flag as a declaration of forgiveness and reconciliation, in a stance that received praise from those present, who regarded it as an extension of the values of generosity, nobility, and reconciliation among people, praying to God to have mercy on the deceased Ahmed bin Ghandaf and to reward everyone with the best reward.