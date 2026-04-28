‏ محافظ محايل يرأس اجتماع المجلس المحلي

The Governor of Mahayel, Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qarqah, chaired the local council meeting in the second regular session for the fiscal year 1447/1446 AH, with the attendance of council members and representatives of government departments in the meeting hall of the governorate. During the meeting, a number of developmental and service-related topics for the governorate and its centers were discussed, and the necessary recommendations were made regarding them.



The governor urged the members to actively contribute to the council's work, to integrate efforts, and to express opinions and suggestions that serve the residents and enhance developmental activities in the governorate.