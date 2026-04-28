رأس محافظ محايل محمد بن فلاح القرقاح، اجتماع المجلس المحلي بالمحافظة في جلسته العادية الثانية للعام المالي 1447/1446هـ، بحضور أعضاء المجلس وممثلي الإدارات الحكومية بقاعة الاجتماعات بالمحافظة، حيث جرى خلال الاجتماع مناقشة عددٍ من الموضوعات التنموية والخدمية للمحافظة ومراكزها واتخاذ التوصيات اللازمة حيالها.

‏ محافظ محايل يرأس اجتماع المجلس المحلي


وحث المحافظ الأعضاء على الإسهام الفاعل في أعمال المجلس، وتكامل الجهود، وإبداء الآراء والمقترحات، فيما يحقق خدمة الأهالي والسكان وتعزيز أعمال التنمية بالمحافظة.

‏ محافظ محايل يرأس اجتماع المجلس المحلي