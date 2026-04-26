تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر الشقيقة الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة وجهود البلدين في إحلال الأمن والاستقرار.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and the efforts of both countries to achieve security and stability.