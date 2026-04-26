تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر الشقيقة الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة وجهود البلدين في إحلال الأمن والاستقرار.