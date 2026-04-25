باشرت أمانة العاصمة المقدسة، فجر اليوم، بلاغاً بشأن انهيار مبنى خالٍ من السكان ومقرر إزالته، في منطقة المنشية بحي الهجلة، وجرى التعامل مع الحالة بشكل فوري بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.

وأوضحت الأمانة أن الفرق الميدانية باشرت الموقع منذ اللحظات الأولى، ونفذت عمليات إخلاء احترازية للفنادق والمباني المجاورة، حفاظاً على سلامة النزلاء، بالتوازي مع بدء أعمال إزالة المباني السكنية المتضررة، التي كانت خالية من السكان.

وأكدت الأمانة أنه لم تُسجل أي إصابات أو خسائر في الأرواح، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة أعمالها الميدانية لضمان السلامة العامة واستكمال الإجراءات اللازمة.

وثمّنت الأمانة جهود جميع الجهات المشاركة في سرعة الاستجابة والتعامل مع الحادث، بما يعكس مستوى التكامل والتنسيق المشترك للحفاظ على أمن وسلامة الجميع.