The Holy Capital Secretariat began early this morning responding to a report regarding the collapse of an unoccupied building scheduled for demolition in the Al-Manashiya area of the Al-Hajla neighborhood, and the situation was addressed immediately in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Secretariat clarified that field teams arrived at the site from the very first moments and carried out precautionary evacuation operations for nearby hotels and buildings to ensure the safety of guests, while simultaneously starting the demolition of the affected residential buildings that were unoccupied.

The Secretariat confirmed that no injuries or loss of life were reported, while the relevant authorities continue their fieldwork to ensure public safety and complete the necessary procedures.

The Secretariat appreciated the efforts of all participating entities in their swift response and handling of the incident, reflecting the level of integration and joint coordination to maintain the security and safety of everyone.