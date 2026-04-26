- Do you agree with me that refereeing in Asian football is still stagnant, unable to keep up with the leaps of development that the game is witnessing on the continent? The reality indicates a deep gap between the level of competition and the performance of the whistle, where Saudi clubs emerge as the biggest victims of these "refereeing disasters." Although the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was introduced to establish fairness, it has complicated the scene in Asian stadiums due to human misjudgment, turning the technology from a decisive tool into a source of controversy.



- If we want to be fair, we find that one of the reasons for Al-Ittihad's exit from the Asian arena was refereeing; looking back at the controversial cases, we realize how its journey was disrupted despite its unstable technical conditions. Al-Ahli was not far from this either, as it almost exited the tournament for the same reason. Before that, the Saudi national team tasted the bitterness of these mistakes in the World Cup qualifiers, specifically in the famous match against Indonesia, which witnessed the red card for player Mohammed Kanno, where the "Green" was on the brink of losing its qualification path due to shaky decisions.



- The record of Saudi clubs suffering is filled with instances that led to the loss of deserved titles, and perhaps the "sting" of the famous Sydney match under the whistle of Japanese referee "Nishimura" still lingers in the minds as a witness to injustice. Extending this series, we recently saw the cancellation of a goal for Al-Ahli youth against Japanese "Machida"; who bears the responsibility for the team's dream evaporating due to a basic refereeing error?



- The discussion does not stop at the yellow continent but extends to regional tournaments, and what happened to the Saudi Al-Shabab club against Qatari Al-Rayyan in the Gulf Championship final is a prime example, where followers can return to the footage that "slaughtered" Al-Shabab in that historic encounter.



- I believe that bringing in "elite" referees from outside the continent is the only way out of this dark tunnel; the Saudi Football Federation has indeed succeeded in attracting the best referees in the world, which has reduced the margin of error and closed the doors to controversy.



- In conclusion, the Asian Football Confederation must rearrange its cards away from "favoritism" and "refereeing bravado." The continued presence of certain refereeing faces in every tournament for many years, despite their catastrophic precedents, especially against Saudi clubs, raises more than one question mark. A comprehensive overhaul of the referees' committee is necessary to ensure that rights are not taken away and efforts are not stifled by an unjust whistle.