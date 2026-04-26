- هل تتفقون معي أن التحكيم في الكرة الآسيوية لا يزال يراوح مكانه، عاجزاً عن مواكبة قفزات التطور التي تشهدها اللعبة في القارة؟ الواقع يشير إلى فجوة سحيقة بين مستوى المنافسة وأداء الصافرة، حيث تبرز الأندية السعودية كمتضرر أكبر من هذه «الكوارث» التحكيمية. وعلى الرغم من أن تقنية الفيديو (VAR) جاءت لترسيخ العدالة، إلا أنها في الملاعب الآسيوية زادت المشهد تعقيداً بسبب سوء التقدير البشري الذي حوّل التقنية من أداة حسم إلى مصدر للجدل.


- وإذا أردنا الإنصاف، نجد أن أحد أسباب خروج نادي الاتحاد من المعترك الآسيوي كان التحكيم؛ وبالعودة للحالات الجدلية، سندرك كيف عُطلت مسيرته رغم ظروفه الفنية غير المستقرة. ولم يكن الأهلي ببعيد عن ذلك، إذ كاد أن يودع البطولة للسبب ذاته. وقبل ذلك، تجرع المنتخب السعودي مرارة هذه الأخطاء في تصفيات كأس العالم، وتحديداً في المواجهة الشهيرة أمام إندونيسيا التي شهدت طرد اللاعب محمد كنو، حيث كان «الأخضر» قاب قوسين أو أدنى من فقدان بوصلة التأهل بسبب قرارات مهزوزة.


- إن سجل تضرر الأندية السعودية حافل بالمواقف التي أدت لفقدان ألقاب مستحقة، ولعل «غصة» مباراة سيدني الشهيرة تحت صافرة الياباني «نيشيمورا» لا تزال عالقة في الأذهان كشاهد عيان على الظلم. وامتداداً لهذه السلسلة، رأينا مؤخراً إلغاء هدف شباب الأهلي الإماراتي أمام «ماتشيدا» الياباني؛ فمن يتحمل مسؤولية تبخر حلم فريق بسبب خطأ تحكيمي بدائي؟


- والحديث لا يتوقف عند القارة الصفراء، بل يمتد لبطولات المنطقة، وما حدث لنادي الشباب السعودي أمام الريان القطري في نهائي البطولة الخليجية خير مثال، حيث يمكن للمتابع العودة للقطات التي «نحرت» الشباب في تلك الموقعة التاريخية.


- أعتقد أن الاستعانة بحكام «النخبة» من خارج القارة هو المخرج الوحيد من هذا النفق المظلم؛ وقد نجح الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم فعلياً في جلب أفضل حكام العالم، مما قلص هامش الخطأ وأغلق أبواب الجدل.


- ختاماً.. يجب على الاتحاد الآسيوي إعادة ترتيب أوراقه بعيداً عن «المجاملات» و«العنترية» التحكيمية. إن استمرار وجوه تحكيمية بعينها في كل بطولة لسنوات طويلة، رغم سوابقها الكارثية خاصة ضد الأندية السعودية، يضع أكثر من علامة استفهام. لا بد من غربلة شاملة للجنة الحكام لضمان ألا تُسلب الحقوق وتُوءد الجهود بصافرة ظالمة.