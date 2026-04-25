The Imam and preacher of the Al-Sabtain Mosque in the city of Baqubah, Iraq, never imagined that moments of tranquility during a "recreational trip" on the banks of the Diyala River would turn into a tragic story echoing throughout Baqubah. A trip intended to escape the pressures of life ended with his departure from it.

The story began like any peaceful rural outing on the outskirts of Baqubah. A group of friends, natural surroundings, and time set aside for "mental relaxation." When it was time for prayer, the Imam approached the river to perform ablution, in a routine daily scene, but fate had a different ending in store.

As the Imam was preparing to perform his duty, he was suddenly caught by the river's current in a fleeting moment that did not give his companions a chance to intervene. There were no long cries for help or struggles with the waves; instead, it was "seconds" enough to turn an atmosphere of laughter and reassurance into heavy silence and shock that the hearts of those present could not comprehend. The man who set out on a short journey in search of tranquility did not return, leaving behind a tragedy that left scars in the memory of everyone who knew him.

This incident was not just a fleeting occurrence; it sounded a new alarm about the nature of natural sites in Diyala. The river, which appears calm and peaceful, hides treacherous currents that make "ablution" or "swimming" a looming danger, especially in areas lacking safety measures or warnings.

As the atmosphere of sorrow hangs over the people of Baqubah, the question everyone asks remains: How can a few seconds turn a day into a sad story? The tragedy of the Imam of Al-Sabtain Mosque is not just a story of departure; it is a harsh reminder of the necessity of caution, and that the river, no matter how calm its banks may seem, remains a natural force that does not recognize ordinary moments.

The Imam has departed, but his story remains a painful lesson about the fragility of the moment and about memories left unfulfilled in the treacherous embrace of Diyala's nature.