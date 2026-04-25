لم يدر بخلد إمام وخطيب جامع السبطين في مدينة بعقوبة العراقية أن تتحول لحظات الهدوء في «رحلة الاستجمام» على ضفاف نهر ديالى إلى قصة فاجعة تتردد أصداؤها في أرجاء بعقوبة. رحلة كان الهدف منها الهروب من ضغوط الحياة، انتهت برحيله عن الحياة.

بدأت القصة كأي نزهة ريفية هادئة في أطراف مدينة بعقوبة. مجموعة من الأصدقاء، وأجواء طبيعية، ووقت مخصص لـ «الراحة النفسية». وعندما حان وقت الصلاة، اقترب الإمام من مياه النهر للوضوء، في مشهدٍ يومي روتيني، غير أن القدر كان يخبئ نهاية مغايرة.

بينما كان الإمام يستعد لأداء فريضته، باغته تيار النهر في لحظة خاطفة لم تمنح رفاقه فرصة التدخل. لم تكن هناك نداءات استغاثة طويلة أو صراع مع الأمواج؛ بل كانت «ثوان» كافية لتتحول أجواء الضحك والطمأنينة إلى صمتٍ ثقيل وصدمة لم تستوعبها قلوب الحاضرين. الرجل الذي خرج في رحلة قصيرة بحثاً عن الهدوء، لم يعد منها، تاركاً وراءه فاجعة تركت ندوباً في ذاكرة كل من عرفه.

لم تكن هذه الحادثة مجرد واقعة عابرة، بل دقت ناقوس خطرٍ جديد حول طبيعة المواقع الطبيعية في ديالى. فالنهر الذي يبدو هادئاً ومسالماً، يخفي تيارات غادرة جعلت من «الوضوء» أو «السباحة» خطراً محدقاً، خصوصًا في مواقع تفتقر لوسائل السلامة أو التحذيرات.

وبينما تخيّم أجواء الحزن على أهالي بعقوبة، يبقى السؤال الذي يطرحه الجميع: كيف لثوانٍ قليلة أن تقلب اليوم إلى قصة حزينة؟ إن فاجعة إمام جامع السبطين ليست مجرد قصة رحيل، بل هي تذكيرٌ قاسٍ بضرورة الحذر، وبأن النهر، مهما بدت ضفافه هادئة، يظل قوة طبيعية لا تعترف باللحظات العادية.

رحل الإمام، وبقيت قصته درساً مؤلماً عن هشاشة اللحظة، وعن ذكريات لم تكتمل في أحضان طبيعة ديالى الغادرة.