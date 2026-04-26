حين يُستدعى اسم اتفاقية سايكس بيكو، يُستعاد معها مشهدٌ مكتمل الأركان: قوتان استعماريتان ترسمان خرائط منطقةٍ لم تكونا جزءاً من نسيجها، وحدودٌ تُخطّ على الورق قبل أن تُختبر على الأرض. لقد كانت تلك الاتفاقية لحظة مفصلية في تاريخ المشرق العربي، ليس لأنها قسّمت الجغرافيا فحسب، بل لأنها أعادت تعريف مفهوم الدولة في المنطقة؛ بوصفها كياناً يُنشأ من الخارج لا من الداخل.

غير أن هذا المسار لم يكن قدراً شاملاً. ففي الوقت الذي كانت فيه خرائط تُعاد صياغتها وفق توازنات القوى الأوروبية، كانت شبه الجزيرة العربية تشهد تجربة مغايرة تماماً، تجربة لا تُفهم إلا بوضعها خارج إطار «سايكس بيكو» نفسه.

السعودية، بوصفها دولة، لم تكن نتاج لحظة تقسيم، بل حصيلة مشروع توحيد طويل قاده الملك عبدالعزيز آل سعود، مشروع بدأ من الداخل، واستند إلى مزيج من القوة العسكرية والحنكة السياسية، وانتهى إلى بناء كيان سياسي متماسك فرض نفسه واقعاً قبل أن يُعترف به رسمياً، كما حدث في معاهدة جدة.

وهنا يكمن الفارق الجوهري، الذي غالباً ما يُختزل في السرديات التقليدية. فالدول التي نشأت في أعقاب «سايكس بيكو» وُلدت من خطوطٍ رُسمت مسبقاً، ثم بدأت لاحقاً في البحث عن مضمونها السياسي والاجتماعي. كانت الحدود تسبق الهوية، وكان الكيان القانوني يسبق الشعور الجمعي بالانتماء.

أما في الحالة السعودية، فقد حدث العكس. الهوية السياسية والاجتماعية تشكّلت أولاً، ثم جاءت الحدود لتُعبّر عنها. لم تكن الدولة تبحث عن تعريفٍ لنفسها، بل كانت تُرسّخ تعريفاً قائماً بالفعل. وهذا الفارق، على بساطته الظاهرية، يفسّر كثيراً من الفوارق العميقة في الاستقرار السياسي، وفي قدرة الدولة على التكيف مع التحولات.

الزاوية التي قلّما تُناقش في هذا السياق، أن «سايكس بيكو» لم تكن مجرد تقسيمٍ جغرافي، بل كانت أيضاً تأجيلاً لصراعاتٍ داخلية. لقد جمعت في إطار دولة واحدة مكونات اجتماعية وثقافية متباينة، دون أن تمنحها الوقت أو الآليات اللازمة لبناء عقدٍ سياسي جامع. ولذلك بقيت كثير من تلك الدول تعيش حالة من إعادة التعريف المستمر، كأنها لم تستقر بعد على صورتها النهائية.

في المقابل، واجهت الدولة السعودية تحدياتها التأسيسية في وقت مبكر. لم تُرحَّل التناقضات، بل جرى التعامل معها ضمن مشروع التوحيد نفسه. وهذا ما منح الكيان السياسي صلابةً بنيوية، جعلته أقل عرضة للاهتزاز أمام التحولات الإقليمية والدولية.

ومن زاوية أخرى، يمكن قراءة الفرق من خلال مفهوم الشرعية. فالدول التي نشأت بقرار خارجي، غالباً ما سعت لاحقاً إلى ترسيخ شرعيتها داخلياً، عبر بناء مؤسسات أو سرديات وطنية تعوّض نقص التأسيس. أما الدولة التي نشأت من الداخل، فقد انطلقت من شرعيةٍ متجذرة، ثم سعت إلى تثبيتها دولياً.

السعودية تمثل هذا النموذج الثاني بوضوح؛ فهي لم تنتظر الاعتراف الدولي لتكون دولة، بل فرضت وجودها أولاً، ثم جاء الاعتراف لاحقاً بوصفه نتيجة طبيعية لمسار التأسيس. وهذا ما يجعل سيادتها أقرب إلى كونها حالة متجذرة، لا مجرد موقف سياسي ظرفي.

الأهم من ذلك، أن هذا الاختلاف في التأسيس انعكس على سلوك الدولة في مراحل لاحقة. فالدول التي وُلدت ضمن خرائط مرسومة، غالباً ما تنشغل بحماية حدودها بوصفها أساس وجودها. أما الدولة التي نشأت من مشروع داخلي، فهي تنظر إلى السيادة بوصفها مفهوماً أوسع من الجغرافيا، يشمل القدرة على اتخاذ القرار، وإعادة توظيف الموارد، والتكيّف مع المتغيرات دون فقدان جوهرها.

ولهذا لم تكن السعودية أسيرة جغرافيتها، بل استطاعت أن تحوّل موقعها من هامشٍ جغرافي إلى مركزٍ في معادلات الطاقة والسياسة الإقليمية. هذا التحول لم يكن نتيجة ظرفٍ طارئ، بل امتداد طبيعي لطبيعة التأسيس.

قد يبدو الحديث عن «سايكس بيكو» اليوم أقرب إلى استدعاء تاريخٍ مضى، لكن أثر تلك اللحظة ما زال حاضراً في بنية كثير من الدول التي نشأت في ظلها. في المقابل، تقدّم التجربة السعودية نموذجاً مختلفاً، يؤكد أن الدولة التي تُبنى من الداخل، تكون أقل عرضة لإعادة التشكيل من الخارج.

من هنا يمكن قراءة العنوان بوصفه خلاصة لا مجرد توصيف: «لا سايكس بيكو قبل.. ولا سايكس بيكو بعد». قبل، لأن التأسيس لم يكن نتاج تقسيم. وبعد، لأن البنية التي قامت عليها الدولة تجعلها عصية على منطق التقسيم ذاته.

وفي عالمٍ ما زالت فيه بعض الخرائط قابلة للمراجعة، تبقى هناك دولٌ لم تُرسم أصلاً، بل تشكّلت عبر مسارٍ تاريخي خاص. وهذا، في جوهره، هو الفرق بين دولة تُولد من اتفاق، ودولة تُبنى كفكرة ثم تتحول إلى حقيقة.