When the name of the Sykes-Picot Agreement is invoked, a complete scene is restored: two colonial powers drawing maps of a region they were not part of, and borders being drawn on paper before being tested on the ground. This agreement was a pivotal moment in the history of the Arab East, not only because it divided geography but also because it redefined the concept of the state in the region; as an entity created from the outside rather than from within.

However, this trajectory was not an all-encompassing fate. At the time when maps were being redrawn according to the balances of European powers, the Arabian Peninsula was experiencing a completely different experiment, one that can only be understood by placing it outside the framework of "Sykes-Picot" itself.

Saudi Arabia, as a state, was not the result of a moment of division, but rather the outcome of a long unification project led by King Abdulaziz Al Saud, a project that began from within, relying on a mix of military strength and political acumen, and ended with the establishment of a cohesive political entity that imposed itself as a reality before being officially recognized, as happened in the Jeddah Treaty.

Here lies the essential difference, which is often reduced in traditional narratives. The states that emerged in the aftermath of "Sykes-Picot" were born from lines that had been drawn beforehand, and then later began to search for their political and social content. Borders preceded identity, and the legal entity preceded the collective sense of belonging.

In the case of Saudi Arabia, however, the opposite occurred. The political and social identity was formed first, and then the borders came to express it. The state was not searching for a definition of itself; rather, it was solidifying an already existing definition. This difference, despite its apparent simplicity, explains many of the deep disparities in political stability and the state's ability to adapt to transformations.

The angle that is rarely discussed in this context is that "Sykes-Picot" was not merely a geographical division, but also a postponement of internal conflicts. It brought together diverse social and cultural components within a single state framework, without granting it the time or mechanisms necessary to build a comprehensive political contract. As a result, many of those states remained in a state of continuous redefinition, as if they had not yet settled on their final form.

In contrast, the Saudi state faced its foundational challenges early on. The contradictions were not deferred; rather, they were addressed within the unification project itself. This gave the political entity a structural solidity, making it less susceptible to shocks from regional and international transformations.

From another perspective, the difference can be read through the concept of legitimacy. States that emerged from external decisions often later sought to establish their legitimacy internally, by building institutions or national narratives to compensate for the lack of foundation. On the other hand, the state that emerged from within started from a rooted legitimacy and then sought to solidify it internationally.

Saudi Arabia clearly represents this second model; it did not wait for international recognition to be a state, but rather imposed its existence first, and then recognition came later as a natural result of the establishment process. This makes its sovereignty closer to being a rooted case, rather than just a circumstantial political stance.

More importantly, this difference in foundation reflected on the state's behavior in later stages. States that were born within drawn maps often preoccupy themselves with protecting their borders as the basis of their existence. However, the state that emerged from an internal project views sovereignty as a broader concept than geography, encompassing the ability to make decisions, reallocate resources, and adapt to changes without losing its essence.

Thus, Saudi Arabia was not a prisoner of its geography; it was able to transform its location from a geographical margin to a center in the equations of energy and regional politics. This transformation was not the result of a temporary circumstance, but a natural extension of the nature of its foundation.

Talking about "Sykes-Picot" today may seem like invoking a bygone history, but the impact of that moment is still present in the structure of many states that emerged under its shadow. In contrast, the Saudi experience offers a different model, affirming that a state built from within is less susceptible to external reconfiguration.

From here, the title can be read as a summary rather than just a description: "No Sykes-Picot before... and no Sykes-Picot after." Before, because the foundation was not the result of division. And after, because the structure upon which the state was established makes it resistant to the logic of division itself.

In a world where some maps are still subject to revision, there remain states that were not drawn at all, but rather formed through a unique historical path. This, at its core, is the difference between a state born from an agreement and a state built as an idea that then transforms into a reality.