In the world of football, where millions are spent on talent, Cristiano Ronaldo proves that "consistency" is the most valuable currency. As the "Don" approaches forty, his body remains the focus of the world's attention, not just because of genetics, but due to a "lifestyle" that transforms him into a sports machine that knows no fatigue. Giorgio Baroni, Ronaldo's former personal chef at Juventus, has finally broken the silence of the backstage to reveal the truths of the "legendary kitchen".

Contrary to what some might imagine of a table overflowing with expensive foods, Baroni reveals that Ronaldo's diet follows the principle of "absolute strictness". The meals rely entirely on clean organic foods: avocados, eggs, brown rice, chicken, and fish. There is no room for dietary chaos, and no place for complexity, as every bite that enters Ronaldo's body has a specific athletic purpose.

The chef revealed the list of "taboos" that dare not come near Ronaldo:

Sugar: He considers it a daily poison that destroys physical performance.

Soda: A hidden enemy that Ronaldo completely rejects.

Bread and pasta: He avoids them to reduce unnecessary carbohydrates.

Staying up late: Ronaldo refuses to stay up late or play video games, believing that "rest is part of training".

The astonishing thing about Ronaldo's regimen is not what he eats, but "when he eats it". He completely refuses to eat late at night, believing that a full stomach is the number one enemy of physical recovery. Even more shocking is that there is no "Cheat Day" in Ronaldo's life, neither during vacations nor during breaks. His strictness knows no seasons.

Baroni confirms that the real difference between a talented player and a legendary one lies in "commitment". Ronaldo has not settled for his talent; he has built a body that lives in a daily "military system". It is not just a story of food, but a story of a player who decided to challenge time, no matter the cost.