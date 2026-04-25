في عالم كرة القدم، حيث تُصرف الملايين على الموهبة، يثبت كريستيانو رونالدو أن «الاستمرارية» هي العملة الأغلى. وبينما يقترب «الدون» من سن الأربعين، يظل جسده محط أنظار العالم، ليس بسبب الجينات فقط، بل بسبب «نظام حياة» يحوله إلى آلة رياضية لا تعرف التعب. جيورجيو باروني الطاهي الشخصي السابق لرونالدو في يوفنتوس، كسر أخيراً صمت الكواليس ليكشف حقائق «المطبخ الأسطوري».

وعلى عكس ما يتخيله البعض من مائدة تعج بالأطعمة الباهظة، يكشف باروني أن طعام رونالدو يتبع مبدأ «الصرامة المطلقة». الوجبات تعتمد كلياً على الأطعمة العضوية النظيفة: أفوكادو، بيض، أرز أسمر، ودجاج وأسماك. لا وجود للفوضى الغذائية، ولا مكان للتعقيد، فكل لقمة تدخل جسد رونالدو لها هدف رياضي محدد.

وكشف الطاهي قائمة «المحرمات» التي لا تجرؤ على الاقتراب من رونالدو:

  • السكر: يعتبره سمّاً يومياً يفتك بالأداء البدني.
  • المشروبات الغازية: عدو خفي يرفضه رونالدو تماماً.
  • الخبز والمعكرونة: يبتعد عنها لتقليل الكربوهيدرات غير الضرورية.
  • السهر: يرفض رونالدو السهر الطويل أو ألعاب الفيديو، معتبراً أن «الراحة هي جزء من التدريب».

المدهش في نظام رونالدو ليس ما يأكله، بل «متى يأكله». هو يرفض تماماً تناول الطعام في ساعات متأخرة من الليل، مؤمناً بأن المعدة الممتلئة هي العدو الأول للتعافي البدني. والأكثر صدمة أنه لا يوجد «يوم مفتوح» (Cheat Day) في حياة رونالدو، لا في الإجازات ولا في فترات الراحة. فالصرامة لديه لا تعرف المواسم.

ويؤكد باروني أن الفرق الحقيقي بين لاعب موهوب وآخر أسطوري يكمن في «الالتزام». رونالدو لم يكتفِ بموهبته، بل بنى جسداً يعيش في «نظام عسكري» يومي. إنها ليست مجرد قصة طعام، بل قصة لاعب قرر أن يتحدى الزمن، مهما كان الثمن.