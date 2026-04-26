سبق أن كتبت مقالاً عن أسباب فشل مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي عن أهدافه في تنمية الكوادر السعودية في المجال السينمائي، فهناك من يقول عفا الله عما سبق. ليكن كذلك، لكن من الضروري تلافي الأخطاء الجسام، التي حدثت في الدورات السابقة للمهرجان، ولكون الإدارة جديدة (أعتقد فقط الرأس بينما جلُّ العاملين لم يطرأ عليهم تغيّر)، لذلك نواصل كتابة الملاحظات التي اعترت مهرجان البحر الأحمر.

وقد حقق المقال السابق تفاعلاً من المنشغلين بالسينما، وأضاف بعضهم نقاطاً لم ترد في المقال السابق، لذا سأذكر بعض الملاحظات على شكل نقاط، لنبدأ:

- الممثلون أنفسهم يدعون كل سنة، وكأنّ الصناعة فقط ممثلون، فأين الكتّاب والمخرجون والمنتجون الذين هم وقود الصناعة السعودية؟

- ⁠لجان التحكيم تفتقد لسعوديين لديهم باع طويل في الإنتاجات السعودية، ويتم الاكتفاء بممثلين وممثلات تتكرر أسماؤهم بشكل لافت.

- ⁠صحيح أن المهرجان عالمي في السعودية، لكن من ضمن أهدافه انخراط الصُنّاع مع الضيوف العالميين والحديث معهم وفتح آفاق تواصل إلّا أن الضيوف العالميين يحضرون الافتتاح والحفلات الخاصة، التي لا يتم دعوة الصُنّاع السعوديين فيها ويحرمون من هذه الفرصة.

- ⁠الشللية واضحة، والكل يتحدّث عنها، لكن دون حوكمة واضحة تسمح لدعوة كثير من الصُنَّاع.

- ⁠تقديم الحفل في أرض السعودية، والمقدمون السعوديون من الصناعة كثر وتزخر بهم ساحاتنا وقنواتنا، لكن إصرار عجيب أن يتم تقديم حفل الافتتاح كل سنة باستقطاب مقدمين من خارج السعودية دون مبرر، فالحضور العالمي يحضر ليستمتع ويستمع لصُنّاع الدولة المستضيفة وتقاليدهم وثقافتهم.

- ⁠سقوط كثير من الأسماء السعودية في الصناعة، الذين لديهم أعمال قوية على الساحة من أسماء المدعويين مقابل أسماء سعودية وعربية ليس لهم إنجازات مسموعة وبعضهم يحضر وينتقد وهم في دولهم ليس لهم أعمال من عشرات السنين، ولا يضيفون أي قيمة للصناعة في الوقت الحالي، إضافة لمشاهير السوشال ميديا الذين يحضرون ويملأون المقاعد وغيرهم أولى بها.

- نريد مهرجاناً ثقافيّاً يثري الحركة الثقافية الفنية وليس للصور فقط، فالإعلاميون كفيلون بتغطية هذا الحدث.

- ⁠نريد حفل افتتاح يبرز ثقافتنا وهويتنا للحضور العالمي، وليس راقصي لوحة فنية مستوردة في الوقت الذي تشارك فيه وزارة الثقافة ثقافتنا وفنوننا في محافل عالمية في نيويورك وباريس ولندن نرى حفل افتتاح بفقرات غربية لا تمثلنا.

- للأسف كثير من الصُنّاع أصبحوا يخافوا من النقد البنّاء لما يسمى حالياً بالقائمة السوداء التي ممكن تجعلهم في خانة المغضوب عليهم من كل المحافل،

وثمة ملاحظات تتمثل في عدم الاهتمام بالتواصل مع الجهات المختلفة المعنية بصناعة السينما، وعدم التواصل يعني عدم التجاوب مع المعنيين، فربما فكرة تأتي إدارة المهرجان تغفل عن التواصل مع صاحبها، ويضاف إلى ذلك إذا تم الاتفاق مع جهة بعينها يتم قطع التواصل وعدم تنفيذ ما تم الاتفاق عليه،

ويغدو المرء أو المؤسسة غير قادرة على معرفة ما سيحدث معهم، وإلى أين وصلت الأفكار التي تم الاتفاق عليها.

بعد هذا، أقول إن مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي حقّق الشهرة العالمية، وماذا بعد، شهرة من غير استفادة للشباب السينمائيين المحليين، أن تقدم شهرة من غير استفادة أشبه بالمثل ذائع الصيت «أسمع جعجعة ولا أرى طحيناً».. وسلامتكم..