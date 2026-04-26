I previously wrote an article about the reasons for the failure of the Red Sea Film Festival to achieve its goals in developing Saudi talent in the film industry. Some say, "May God forgive what has passed." Let it be so, but it is essential to avoid the significant mistakes that occurred in previous editions of the festival. Since the management is new (I believe only the head has changed while most of the staff remains the same), we continue to write notes regarding the Red Sea Festival.

The previous article garnered interaction from those involved in cinema, and some added points that were not mentioned in the previous article. Therefore, I will list some observations in bullet points; let's begin:

- The actors themselves are invited every year, as if the industry consists only of actors. Where are the writers, directors, and producers who are the fuel of the Saudi industry?

- The judging committees lack Saudis with extensive experience in Saudi productions, and they rely on actors whose names are repeatedly mentioned.

- It is true that the festival is international in Saudi Arabia, but one of its goals is for creators to engage with international guests, talk to them, and open avenues for communication. However, international guests attend the opening and private parties, where Saudi creators are not invited and are deprived of this opportunity.

- The cliquishness is evident, and everyone talks about it, but there is no clear governance that allows for the invitation of many creators.

- The event is held in Saudi Arabia, and there are many Saudi presenters from the industry who could host it, but there is a strange insistence on bringing presenters from outside Saudi Arabia every year without justification. The international audience comes to enjoy and listen to the creators of the host country and their traditions and culture.

- Many Saudi names in the industry, who have strong works on the scene, fall short compared to invited names from Saudi and Arab backgrounds who have no notable achievements, and some attend and criticize while in their countries, having not produced any work for decades. They do not add any value to the industry currently, in addition to social media celebrities who attend and fill seats that others deserve more.

- We want a cultural festival that enriches the artistic cultural movement, not just for photos. Journalists are capable of covering this event.

- We want an opening ceremony that highlights our culture and identity to the global audience, not dancers from an imported artistic performance. At the same time, the Ministry of Culture showcases our culture and arts in global forums in New York, Paris, and London, while we see an opening ceremony filled with Western segments that do not represent us.

- Unfortunately, many creators have become afraid of constructive criticism due to what is currently referred to as the blacklist, which could place them in the category of those who are disapproved of by all forums.

There are also observations regarding the lack of communication with various entities involved in the film industry. Lack of communication means no responsiveness from those concerned. Perhaps an idea comes to the festival management that overlooks communication with its originator. Additionally, if an agreement is made with a specific entity, communication is cut off, and what was agreed upon is not implemented.

This leaves individuals or institutions unable to know what will happen to them and where the ideas that were agreed upon have reached.

After this, I say that the Red Sea Film Festival has achieved global fame, and what comes next? Fame without benefit to local filmmakers is akin to the well-known saying, "I hear the grinding but do not see the flour.".. And peace be upon you..