The artist Rashid Al-Majed revived his concert in Jeddah amidst a large audience turnout, on a night that reconnected what had been severed after years of absence from the city's concerts, presenting a musical show based on a long repertoire of works that shaped the memory of an entire generation.



Al-Majed divided the concert into two segments; the first had a progressive tone starting with songs like "Ya Nasina," "Ghair Al-Nas," "Walahaan," and "Tahaddahu Al-Bashar," before moving on to "Lirubama," "Ma Hi Sahlah," "Al-Qumrah," "Al-Musafir," and "Ashiri."



In the second segment, he delved into a deeper emotional space, singing "Abshir," "Tithat Al-Jarh," "Tafannun," "Qal Al-Wada," "Shartan Al-Dhahab," "Bila Hub," and "Ana Al-Abyad."



Al-Majed had achieved a record audience demand for his concert in Jeddah, reflecting the anticipation for his return after years of absence, while the evening was complete in terms of organization and interaction, confirming his status as one of the most prominent names capable of attracting attendance and creating a high-energy musical night.



* After a long absence



* Two musical segments



* Record audience demand