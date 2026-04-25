أحيا الفنان راشد الماجد حفلته في جدة وسط إقبال جماهيري كثيف، في ليلة أعاد فيها وصل ما انقطع بعد غياب امتد لسنوات عن حفلات المدينة، مقدماً عرضاً غنائياً استند على رصيد طويل من الأعمال التي شكّلت ذاكرة جيل كامل.


ووزّع الماجد الحفلة على فترتين؛ حملت الأولى طابعاً تصاعدياً بدأ بأغنيات «يا ناسينا» و«غير الناس» و«ولهان» و«تحدوه البشر»، قبل أن ينتقل إلى «لربما» و«ما هي سهلة» و«القمرة» و«المسافر» و«عشيري».


وفي الفترة الثانية، اتجه إلى مساحة وجدانية أعمق، فغنّى «أبشر» و«تتحط ع الجرح» و«تفنن» و«قال الوداع» و«شرطان الذهب» و«بلا حب» و«أنا الأبيض».


وكان الماجد قد حقق على حفلته في جدة طلباً جماهيرياً قياسياً، عكس حجم الترقب لعودته بعد سنوات الغياب، فيما جاءت الأمسية مكتملة من حيث التنظيم والتفاعل، لتؤكد مكانته كأحد أبرز الأسماء القادرة على استقطاب الحضور وصناعة ليلة غنائية عالية الزخم.


* بعد غياب طويل


* فترتان غنائيتان


* طلب جماهيري قياسي