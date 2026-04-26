The Head of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Professor Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, inaugurated the operational plan for the Hajj season 1447 at the Prophet's Mosque and launched a number of programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of religious services provided to visitors.

During a field tour, he reviewed the preparations of the presidency at the Prophet's Mosque, the readiness of the agencies and departments, and the level of integration in guidance, scientific, and awareness services, emphasizing the importance of early preparation and the integration of efforts to provide a rich spiritual experience that assists visitors in performing their worship in an atmosphere of tranquility and reassurance.



The initiatives included the launch of a package of qualitative programs aimed at enriching the visitor's journey both scientifically and spiritually, and enhancing the message of the two holy mosques' moderation, through the use of modern technologies, expanding the scope of translation, intensifying scientific lessons, and guidance circles.

Sheikh Al-Sudais confirmed that the operational plan is based on an integrated system that combines fieldwork, technical, and awareness efforts, and aims to elevate the quality of religious services according to the highest standards; fulfilling the aspirations of the wise leadership in serving the guests of الرحمن and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.