رأس وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد المشرف العام على أعمال اللجنة العليا لأعمال الوزارة بالحج والعمرة والزيارة الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، بمكتبه في الرياض اليوم، اجتماع اللجنة العليا لأعمال الوزارة بالحج والعمرة والزيارة، وذلك بمشاركة وحضور أعضاء اللجنة من وكلاء الوزارة ومديري العموم وعدد من المسؤولين.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض الخطط التشغيلية والاستعدادات المبكرة التي تنفذها الوزارة لموسم حج 1447هـ، والوقوف على مستوى الجاهزية في مختلف المسارات الخدمية والدعوية، بما يضمن تقديم خدمات متكاملة لضيوف الرحمن وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والكفاءة.

وناقش الاجتماع عدداً من المحاور الرئيسة، شملت برامج التوعية والإرشاد، وخطط توزيع المصاحف والإصدارات العلمية، وتنفيذ البرامج الدعوية الميدانية، إلى جانب جاهزية المساجد في المشاعر المقدسة وتهيئتها لاستقبال الحجاج، بما يحقق لهم أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.

واطّلع على تقارير الأداء للمواسم السابقة، والدروس المستفادة، وأبرز مؤشرات التحسين المستهدفة، مؤكداً أهمية التكامل بين قطاعات الوزارة، ورفع مستوى التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات القيادة الرشيدة في الارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

وأكد الدكتور آل الشيخ، خلال الاجتماع، أن ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من عناية واهتمام بخدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين يمثل منهجاً راسخاً، ينعكس في تطوير منظومة الخدمات وتكاملها عاماً بعد عام، مشدداً على ضرورة مضاعفة الجهود، وتعزيز الجاهزية التشغيلية، وتسخير الإمكانات كافة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.