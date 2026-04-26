The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, and the General Supervisor of the Supreme Committee for the Ministry's Work in Hajj, Umrah, and Visits, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, chaired today a meeting of the Supreme Committee for the Ministry's Work in Hajj, Umrah, and Visits in his office in Riyadh, with the participation and attendance of committee members from the ministry's undersecretaries, general directors, and several officials.

During the meeting, the operational plans and early preparations being implemented by the ministry for the Hajj season of 1447 AH were reviewed, along with assessing the level of readiness in various service and guidance pathways, ensuring the provision of comprehensive services to the guests of Allah according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

The meeting discussed several main topics, including awareness and guidance programs, plans for distributing copies of the Quran and scientific publications, and the implementation of field advocacy programs, in addition to the readiness of mosques in the holy sites and their preparation to receive the pilgrims, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.



It also reviewed performance reports from previous seasons, lessons learned, and the main targeted improvement indicators, emphasizing the importance of integration between the ministry's sectors and enhancing coordination with relevant entities, contributing to achieving the objectives of the wise leadership in elevating the services provided to the guests of Allah.



Dr. Al Sheikh emphasized during the meeting that the care and attention given by the wise leadership to serving pilgrims and Umrah performers represents a solid approach, reflected in the development and integration of the service system year after year, stressing the need to double efforts, enhance operational readiness, and utilize all resources to serve the guests of Allah.