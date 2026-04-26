استقبل وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم نائب رئيس البرلمان الاتحادي الألماني أوميد نوريبور.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض مجالات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث أبرز المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.