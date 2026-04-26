استقبل وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم نائب رئيس البرلمان الاتحادي الألماني أوميد نوريبور.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض مجالات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث أبرز المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the Vice President of the German Federal Parliament, Omid Nouripour.
During the reception, the two sides reviewed areas of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries and discussed the most significant regional and international developments of mutual interest.