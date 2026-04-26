The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a written message from the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, concerning the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his reception of the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, the Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to the Kingdom, Diaa Al-Din Bamakhrama, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.

During the reception, the relations between the two countries were reviewed, and the latest developments on the regional and international fronts, as well as the efforts being made regarding them, were discussed.