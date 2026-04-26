The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has joined the Convention on the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Relating to International Civil Aviation, under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), known as the "Beijing Convention 2010," which was adopted on September 10, 2010. This aligns with its domestic policies and regulations and reflects its steadfast commitment to protecting international civil aviation and enhancing its security and safety, extending its active role in the international community.

This convention comes in response to the growing international concern regarding unlawful acts targeting civil aviation, which pose a direct threat to the safety of individuals and property, and undermine the confidence of communities in the security and efficiency of air transport.



The convention aims to criminalize these acts and strengthen the legal frameworks to deter them, in addition to establishing general principles to ensure their comprehensive combat.

The "Beijing Convention 2010" contributes to updating and unifying the provisions of related international agreements, particularly the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Civil Aviation signed in Montreal in 1971, and its supplementary protocol signed in 1988, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of the international legal system in this field.



The instrument of accession to the convention was deposited by the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization, Engineer Mohammed bin Sami Habib, with the Secretary-General of the organization, Juan Carlos Salazar, during an official ceremony held on Friday, the 7th of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447, corresponding to April 24, 2026, in the presence of members of the Kingdom's permanent delegation and the organization's legal affairs director, Michael Gill.

With this accession, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia becomes the 57th state party to the convention, with its provisions set to come into effect in the Kingdom on the 15th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1447, corresponding to June 1, 2026.