انضمت المملكة العربية السعودية إلى اتفاقية قمع الأفعال غير المشروعة المتعلقة بالطيران المدني الدولي التابعة لمنظمة الطيران المدني الدولي (الإيكاو)، المعروفة بـ«اتفاقية بيجين 2010»، والمُحررة بتاريخ 10 سبتمبر 2010، وذلك بما يتماشى مع سياساتها وأنظمتها المحلية، ويعكس التزامها الراسخ بحماية الطيران المدني الدولي وتعزيز أمنه وسلامته، امتدادًا لدورها الفاعل في المجتمع الدولي.

وتأتي هذه الاتفاقية استجابةً للقلق الدولي المتزايد إزاء الأفعال غير المشروعة التي تستهدف الطيران المدني، وما تشكله من تهديد مباشر لسلامة الأفراد والممتلكات، وتقويض لثقة المجتمعات في أمن وكفاءة النقل الجوي.

وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تجريم هذه الأفعال، وتعزيز الأطر القانونية الرادعة لها، إضافة إلى وضع مبادئ عامة تكفل مكافحتها على نحوٍ شامل.

وتسهم «اتفاقية بيجين 2010» في تحديث وتوحيد أحكام الاتفاقيات الدولية ذات الصلة، لاسيما اتفاقية قمع الأفعال غير المشروعة ضد سلامة الطيران المدني الموقعة في مونتريال عام 1971، والبروتوكول المكمل لها الموقع عام 1988، بما يعزز فاعلية المنظومة القانونية الدولية في هذا المجال.

وقد أودع صك الانضمام إلى الاتفاقية المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى منظمة الطيران المدني الدولي المهندس محمد بن سامي حبيب لدى الأمين العام للمنظمة خوان كارلوس سالازار، وذلك خلال مراسم رسمية عُقدت الجمعة بتاريخ 7 ذي القعدة 1447 الموافق 24 أبريل 2026، بحضور أعضاء الوفد الدائم للمملكة، ومدير الإدارة القانونية بالمنظمة مايكل غيل.

وبموجب هذا الانضمام تصبح المملكة العربية السعودية الدولة الـ57 ضمن الدول الأطراف في الاتفاقية، على أن يبدأ سريان أحكامها على المملكة بتاريخ 15 ذي الحجة 1447 الموافق 1 يونيو 2026.