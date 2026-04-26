Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University honored the Al-Faqih Group for Healthcare during the events of the Next Generation Forum "Innovation Without Borders," in recognition of its contributions to supporting innovation and empowering quality initiatives in the healthcare sector.

This honor came in light of the group's participation as a gold sponsor of the forum, within the framework of a strategic partnership that reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting innovation environments and enhancing its role in developing solutions and initiatives that contribute to serving the community and improving the quality of healthcare services.

The award was received on behalf of the group by the Vice President of the group for Research and Innovation, Professor Mazen Hassanein, who confirmed that this participation is an extension of the group's approach to investing in knowledge and innovation, and supporting national talents and pioneering initiatives.

The "Innovation Without Borders" forum is a platform that brings together academic entities and various sectors to exchange experiences and showcase the latest innovative initiatives, thereby enhancing integration among different parties to achieve sustainable development.

Through this participation, the Al-Faqih Group for Healthcare emphasizes its commitment to establishing a culture of innovation and supporting initiatives that align with future aspirations, in line with its vision to contribute to building a more sustainable and advanced healthcare sector, and achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.