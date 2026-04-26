كرّمت جامعة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية خلال فعاليات ملتقى الجيل القادم «ابتكار بلا حدود»، وذلك تقديراً لإسهاماتها في دعم الابتكار وتمكين المبادرات النوعية في القطاع الصحي.
وجاء هذا التكريم نظير مشاركة المجموعة بصفتها راعياً ذهبياً للملتقى، في إطار شراكة إستراتيجية تعكس التزامها المستمر بدعم بيئات الابتكار وتعزيز دورها في تطوير حلول ومبادرات تسهم في خدمة المجتمع والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات الصحية.
وتسلّم درع التكريم نيابةً عن المجموعة نائب رئيس المجموعة للبحث والابتكار البروفيسور مازن حسنين، الذي أكد أن هذه المشاركة تأتي امتداداً لنهج المجموعة في الاستثمار في المعرفة والابتكار، ودعم الكفاءات الوطنية والمبادرات الريادية.
ويُعد ملتقى «ابتكار بلا حدود» منصة تجمع الجهات الأكاديمية والقطاعات المختلفة لتبادل الخبرات واستعراض أحدث المبادرات الابتكارية، بما يعزز التكامل بين مختلف الجهات لتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.
وتؤكد مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية من خلال هذه المشاركة حرصها على ترسيخ ثقافة الابتكار، ودعم المبادرات التي تواكب تطلعات المستقبل، بما ينسجم مع رؤيتها في الإسهام ببناء قطاع صحي أكثر استدامة وتطوراً، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University honored the Al-Faqih Group for Healthcare during the events of the Next Generation Forum "Innovation Without Borders," in recognition of its contributions to supporting innovation and empowering quality initiatives in the healthcare sector.
This honor came in light of the group's participation as a gold sponsor of the forum, within the framework of a strategic partnership that reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting innovation environments and enhancing its role in developing solutions and initiatives that contribute to serving the community and improving the quality of healthcare services.
The award was received on behalf of the group by the Vice President of the group for Research and Innovation, Professor Mazen Hassanein, who confirmed that this participation is an extension of the group's approach to investing in knowledge and innovation, and supporting national talents and pioneering initiatives.
The "Innovation Without Borders" forum is a platform that brings together academic entities and various sectors to exchange experiences and showcase the latest innovative initiatives, thereby enhancing integration among different parties to achieve sustainable development.
Through this participation, the Al-Faqih Group for Healthcare emphasizes its commitment to establishing a culture of innovation and supporting initiatives that align with future aspirations, in line with its vision to contribute to building a more sustainable and advanced healthcare sector, and achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.