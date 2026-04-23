بناءً على توجيهات أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، قام وكيل الإمارة علي آل عامر بزيارة تفقدية للمحافظات والمراكز المتضررة جراء السيول التي تعرضت لها المنطقة، للوقوف ميدانيًا على الجهود التي تبذلها القطاعات المعنية، ومتابعة مستوى الاستجابة في المواقع المتأثرة.
واطّلع وكيل الإمارة خلال الزيارة على الأعمال الميدانية والإجراءات المتخذة للتعامل مع آثار السيول، مؤكدًا أهمية مضاعفة الجهود، وسرعة رفع وحصر الأضرار، والعمل على تقديم المساعدة اللازمة للمتضررين، بما يضمن سلامتهم ويخفف من آثار الحالة المطرية.
وكانت قرية العِشّ من أكثر القرى تضررًا جراء السيول، بعد أن دخلت المياه إلى عدد من المنازل، ما استدعى تكثيف الجهود الميدانية، وتعزيز أعمال المتابعة والإسناد، وتقديم الدعم العاجل للأسر المتأثرة.
وتأتي هذه الزيارة في إطار المتابعة المباشرة لتداعيات السيول في منطقة حائل، والحرص على تعزيز التنسيق بين الجهات المعنية، ودعم الأعمال الميدانية، ورفع جاهزية الاستجابة بما يتناسب مع حجم الأضرار والاحتياجات العاجلة في المحافظات والمراكز المتضررة.