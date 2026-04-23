Based on the directives of the Prince of Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir Ali Al-Amir conducted a field visit to the affected governorates and centers due to the floods that hit the region, to assess on-site the efforts made by the concerned sectors and to monitor the level of response in the affected areas.

During the visit, the Deputy Emir was briefed on the fieldwork and the measures taken to deal with the effects of the floods, emphasizing the importance of doubling efforts, quickly assessing and documenting the damages, and working to provide the necessary assistance to the affected individuals, ensuring their safety and alleviating the impacts of the rainy conditions.

The village of Al-Ish was among the most affected villages due to the floods, as water entered several homes, necessitating intensified field efforts, enhanced follow-up and support operations, and urgent assistance to the affected families.

This visit comes as part of the direct follow-up to the repercussions of the floods in the Hail Region, with a focus on enhancing coordination among the concerned parties, supporting field operations, and increasing readiness to respond in line with the scale of damages and urgent needs in the affected governorates and centers.