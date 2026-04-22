The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen, in Riyadh today.

During the reception, they reviewed the areas of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries and exchanged views on regional developments. The Dutch side reiterated its condemnation of the brutal Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and several countries in the region, in addition to discussing the efforts and ongoing endeavors of both countries to maintain the security and safety of international waterways.

The reception was attended by the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati.