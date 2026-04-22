The Saudi Chemistry Team achieved 3 international bronze medals at the 2026 International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad, held in the Russian capital Moscow from April 15 to 23, with the participation of 161 students representing 40 countries.

The three bronze medals were awarded to students Ali Ahmed Bawazeer from the General Administration of Education in Riyadh, Mujtaba Abdulilah Al-Tarouti from the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province, and Abdulaziz Badr Al-Juaid from the General Administration of Education in Medina.

This achievement raised the Kingdom's tally, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba," in the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad to 29 international awards, including 3 silver medals and 26 bronze medals, achieved over 14 participations since the Kingdom began participating in the Olympiad in 2013.

The International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad is considered one of the most prestigious and competitive scientific competitions globally in the field of chemistry, due to the level of questions presented and the precise competition mechanism. The first edition was launched in 1967 in Dnipro, originally as a Soviet competition, and is conducted in the Russian language, named after Dmitri Mendeleev, the creator of the periodic table of elements.

This participation is part of Mawhiba's program for international Olympiads, which is implemented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education. Students undergo a comprehensive qualification journey that includes national competitions and specialized training programs supervised by local and international experts.

Participating students are subjected to intensive training programs throughout the year, which include multiple stages of theoretical and practical scientific qualification, in addition to internal and external training camps aimed at developing their skills in solving advanced chemical problems and enhancing their readiness for international competition, contributing to representing the Kingdom honorably in global scientific forums.

The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba" is a globally leading institution in discovering, nurturing, and empowering talented individuals. It works to adopt a national strategy for discovering and developing talent in priority scientific fields, contributing to building a knowledge-based society and enhancing a culture of innovation.