حقق المنتخب السعودي للكيمياء 3 ميداليات برونزية دولية في أولمبياد مندليف الدولي للكيمياء 2026، المقام في العاصمة الروسية موسكو، خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 23 أبريل، بمشاركة 161 طالبًا وطالبة يمثلون 40 دولة.

ونال الميداليات البرونزية الثلاث الطلاب علي أحمد باوزير من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض، ومجتبى عبدالإله التاروتي من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، وعبدالعزيز بدر الجعيد من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة المدينة المنورة.

ورفع هذا الإنجاز رصيد المملكة، ممثلة بمؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» في أولمبياد مندليف الدولي للكيمياء، إلى 29 جائزة دولية، منها 3 ميداليات فضية و26 ميدالية برونزية، تحققت عبر 14 مشاركة منذ بدء مشاركة المملكة في الأولمبياد عام 2013.

ويُعد أولمبياد مندليف الدولي للكيمياء من أعرق وأقوى المسابقات العلمية عالميًا في مجال الكيمياء؛ نظرًا لمستوى أسئلته المقدمة وآلية التنافس الدقيقة، إذ انطلقت أول نسخة عام 1967 في مدينة دنيبروبتروفسك بوصفه منافسة سوفيتية، ويُقام باللغة الروسية، وسُمّي باسم ديميتري مندلييف صاحب الجدول الدوري للعناصر.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة ضمن برنامج موهبة للأولمبيادات الدولية، الذي تنفذه مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع بالشراكة الإستراتيجية مع وزارة التعليم، حيث يمر الطلبة برحلة تأهيل متكاملة تشمل منافسات وطنية وبرامج تدريبية نوعية يشرف عليها خبراء محليون ودوليون.

ويخضع الطلبة المشاركون لبرامج تدريبية مكثفة على مدار العام، تتضمن مراحل متعددة من التأهيل العلمي النظري والعملي، إلى جانب معسكرات تدريبية داخلية وخارجية؛ تهدف إلى تنمية مهاراتهم في حل المسائل الكيميائية المتقدمة، وتعزيز جاهزيتهم للمنافسة دوليًا، بما يسهم في تمثيل المملكة بصورة مشرّفة في المحافل العلمية العالمية.

وتُعد مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» مؤسسة رائدة عالميًا في مجال اكتشاف ورعاية وتمكين الموهوبين، إذ تعمل على تبني إستراتيجية وطنية لاكتشاف الموهبة وتنميتها في المجالات العلمية ذات الأولوية الوطنية، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع معرفي وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار.