The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Satam bin Saud, emphasized the importance of developing vegetation cover and sustaining natural resources, pointing to its role in enhancing the quality of life and supporting the status of the Asir Region as a tourist destination that enjoys diverse natural components throughout the year. This came during his reception today in his office at the emirate of the Director General of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification in the region, the appointed Ismail Al-Shahri, along with a number of branch employees. During the meeting, he was briefed on a presentation that included the branch's most prominent efforts and initiatives in developing vegetation cover and combating desertification, affirming the importance of the center's role in preserving and developing natural resources, and indicating that the environment is one of the main enablers of development in the Asir Region. The Deputy Emir of Asir praised the work and initiatives provided by the center, stressing the necessity of continuing to work in an integrated approach that contributes to enhancing the efficiency of environmental programs, increasing their impact, and supporting the protection and development of natural components in a way that achieves sustainability and enhances their developmental benefits.

Al-Shahri expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Emir of Asir for his continuous support and interest in the center's work, affirming that this represents an incentive to continue working and enhancing environmental initiatives in the region.