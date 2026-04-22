أكد نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود أهمية تنمية الغطاء النباتي واستدامة الموارد الطبيعية، مشيراً إلى دورها في تعزيز جودة الحياة ودعم مكانة منطقة عسير وجهة سياحية تتمتع بمقومات طبيعية متنوعة على مدار العام. جاء ذلك خلال استقباله في مكتبه بالإمارة اليوم، مدير عام المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر بالمنطقة المكلّف إسماعيل الشهري، وعدداً من منسوبي الفرع. واطّلع خلال اللقاء على عرض تضمّن أبرز جهود الفرع ومبادراته في تنمية الغطاء النباتي والحد من التصحر، مؤكداً أهمية دور المركز في صون الموارد الطبيعية وتنميتها، ومبيناً أن البيئة تُعد أحد الممكنات الرئيسة للتنمية في منطقة عسير. وأشاد نائب أمير عسير، بما يقدمه المركز من أعمال ومبادرات، مؤكداً ضرورة استمرار العمل وفق نهجٍ تكاملي يُسهم في رفع كفاءة البرامج البيئية، وتعزيز أثرها، ودعم حماية المقومات الطبيعية وتنميتها بما يحقق استدامتها ويعزز الاستفادة منها تنموياً.

وأعرب الشهري عن شكره لنائب أمير عسير، على دعمه واهتمامه الدائم بأعمال المركز، مؤكداً أن ذلك يمثل حافزاً لمواصلة العمل وتعزيز المبادرات البيئية في المنطقة.