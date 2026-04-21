Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the President of the Lebanese Republic, President Joseph Aoun.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as the efforts being made to achieve security and stability.

The Lebanese President expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince for the Kingdom's support for Lebanon and its continuous assistance in all circumstances.

For his part, the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's support for Lebanon in asserting its sovereignty and backing its efforts to preserve its resources and the safety and unity of its territory.