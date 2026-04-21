تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية الرئيس جوزاف عون.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في لبنان والمنطقة والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.

وأعرب الرئيس اللبناني عن خالص شكره وتقديره لولي العهد على وقوف المملكة إلى جانب لبنان وعلى الدعم المستمر في الظروف كافة.

من جهته أكد ولي العهد وقوف المملكة إلى جانب لبنان لبسط سيادته، ودعم مساعيه للحفاظ على مقدراته وسلامة ووحدة أراضيه.