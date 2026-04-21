في تطور لافت يعيد ضبط إيقاع الأزمة، كشفت مصادر باكستانية لـ«عكاظ» عن تلقي إسلام آباد موافقة من واشنطن وطهران على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الذي ينتهي غداً، بالتزامن مع وصول وفدي البلدين إلى العاصمة الباكستانية لإطلاق الجولة الثانية من المباحثات «إسلام آباد 2» الخميس، وسط مساعٍ مكثفة لتثبيت التهدئة وفتح مسار تفاوضي أوسع.

«إسلام آباد 2».. قيادات الصف الأول على الطاولة

وبحسب المصادر، يقود الوفد الأمريكي نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، بعضوية المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف وكوشنير، فيما يرأس الوفد الإيراني رئيس مجلس الشورى محمد باقر قاليباف، بمشاركة وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، في جولة توصف بأنها «حاسمة» لإعادة ترتيب أولويات التفاوض.

اتصالات مكثفة.. ودور باكستاني حاسم

وأفادت المصادر أن وزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحاق دار أجرى اتصالات هاتفية منفصلة مع نظيريه الأمريكي ماركو روبيو والإيراني عباس عراقجي، حثّهما خلالها على الموافقة على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار، وفق آلية تضمن التوصل إلى تفاهمات تنهي الملفات الخلافية تدريجياً.

وأكدت أن المشير عاصم منير، قائد الجيش الباكستاني والمشرف على ملف الوساطة، لعب دوراً محورياً في إقناع الطرفين بتمديد الهدنة، على أن تُرحّل القضايا الأكثر تعقيداً إلى طاولة «إسلام آباد 2».

شرط إيراني.. رفع الحصار أولاً

في المقابل، تمسكت طهران بشرط رئيسي يتمثل في رفع الحصار البحري الأمريكي المفروض على موانئها، معتبرة أن أي تقدم تفاوضي مرهون بخطوات عملية في هذا الملف، ما يعكس استمرار فجوة الثقة بين الطرفين رغم القبول بالتمديد.

هرمز.. شريان متقلب يضغط على التفاوض

وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل تصعيد بحري أربك المشهد، بعد احتجاز واشنطن سفينة شحن إيرانية حاولت كسر الحصار، ما أدى إلى تأجيج التوتر.

وفي المقابل، رفعت إيران الحظر عن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز قبل أن تعيد إغلاقه مجدداً، في خطوة أعادت القلق إلى الأسواق العالمية، خصوصاً أن المضيق يمر عبره نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية.

الهدنة على المحك.. والرهان على الجولة الثانية

وبين تمديد مؤقت وضغوط ميدانية متصاعدة، تبدو الهدنة الحالية أقرب إلى «جسر عبور» نحو اختبار حقيقي في «إسلام آباد 2»، حيث سيحدد مسار التفاوض ما إذا كانت المنطقة تتجه إلى تهدئة مستدامة.. أم جولة تصعيد جديدة.