In a notable development that resets the rhythm of the crisis, Pakistani sources revealed to "Okaz" that Islamabad has received approval from Washington and Tehran to extend the ceasefire that ends tomorrow, coinciding with the arrival of delegations from both countries to the Pakistani capital to launch the second round of talks "Islamabad 2" on Thursday, amidst intensive efforts to stabilize the truce and open a wider negotiating path.

"Islamabad 2".. First-tier leaders at the table

According to the sources, the American delegation is led by Vice President J.D. Vance, with the participation of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Kushner, while the Iranian delegation is headed by the Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, with the participation of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a round described as "decisive" for rearranging negotiation priorities.

Intensive communications.. and a crucial Pakistani role

The sources reported that Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar conducted separate phone calls with his American counterpart Marco Rubio and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, urging them to agree to extend the ceasefire, according to a mechanism that ensures reaching understandings to gradually resolve contentious issues.

They confirmed that General Asim Munir, the Chief of the Pakistani Army and supervisor of the mediation file, played a pivotal role in convincing both parties to extend the truce, with the more complex issues to be deferred to the "Islamabad 2" table.

Iranian condition.. lifting the blockade first

In contrast, Tehran insisted on a primary condition represented by lifting the American maritime blockade imposed on its ports, considering that any progress in negotiations is contingent upon practical steps in this file, reflecting the ongoing trust gap between the two sides despite agreeing to the extension.

Hormuz.. a fluctuating artery pressuring negotiations

These developments come amid maritime escalation that has complicated the scene, following Washington's seizure of an Iranian cargo ship that attempted to break the blockade, which heightened tensions.

In response, Iran lifted the ban on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz before re-closing it again, a move that rekindled concerns in global markets, especially since the strait is a passage for about 20% of global oil supplies.

The ceasefire at stake.. and the bet on the second round

Between a temporary extension and escalating field pressures, the current ceasefire seems closer to a "transit bridge" towards a real test in "Islamabad 2," where the course of negotiations will determine whether the region is heading towards sustainable calm.. or a new escalation round.