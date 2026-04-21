في تطور لافت يعيد ضبط إيقاع الأزمة، كشفت مصادر باكستانية لـ«عكاظ» عن تلقي إسلام آباد موافقة من واشنطن وطهران على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الذي ينتهي غداً، بالتزامن مع وصول وفدي البلدين إلى العاصمة الباكستانية لإطلاق الجولة الثانية من المباحثات «إسلام آباد 2» الخميس، وسط مساعٍ مكثفة لتثبيت التهدئة وفتح مسار تفاوضي أوسع.
«إسلام آباد 2».. قيادات الصف الأول على الطاولة
وبحسب المصادر، يقود الوفد الأمريكي نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، بعضوية المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف وكوشنير، فيما يرأس الوفد الإيراني رئيس مجلس الشورى محمد باقر قاليباف، بمشاركة وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، في جولة توصف بأنها «حاسمة» لإعادة ترتيب أولويات التفاوض.
اتصالات مكثفة.. ودور باكستاني حاسم
وأفادت المصادر أن وزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحاق دار أجرى اتصالات هاتفية منفصلة مع نظيريه الأمريكي ماركو روبيو والإيراني عباس عراقجي، حثّهما خلالها على الموافقة على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار، وفق آلية تضمن التوصل إلى تفاهمات تنهي الملفات الخلافية تدريجياً.
وأكدت أن المشير عاصم منير، قائد الجيش الباكستاني والمشرف على ملف الوساطة، لعب دوراً محورياً في إقناع الطرفين بتمديد الهدنة، على أن تُرحّل القضايا الأكثر تعقيداً إلى طاولة «إسلام آباد 2».
شرط إيراني.. رفع الحصار أولاً
في المقابل، تمسكت طهران بشرط رئيسي يتمثل في رفع الحصار البحري الأمريكي المفروض على موانئها، معتبرة أن أي تقدم تفاوضي مرهون بخطوات عملية في هذا الملف، ما يعكس استمرار فجوة الثقة بين الطرفين رغم القبول بالتمديد.
هرمز.. شريان متقلب يضغط على التفاوض
وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل تصعيد بحري أربك المشهد، بعد احتجاز واشنطن سفينة شحن إيرانية حاولت كسر الحصار، ما أدى إلى تأجيج التوتر.
وفي المقابل، رفعت إيران الحظر عن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز قبل أن تعيد إغلاقه مجدداً، في خطوة أعادت القلق إلى الأسواق العالمية، خصوصاً أن المضيق يمر عبره نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية.
الهدنة على المحك.. والرهان على الجولة الثانية
وبين تمديد مؤقت وضغوط ميدانية متصاعدة، تبدو الهدنة الحالية أقرب إلى «جسر عبور» نحو اختبار حقيقي في «إسلام آباد 2»، حيث سيحدد مسار التفاوض ما إذا كانت المنطقة تتجه إلى تهدئة مستدامة.. أم جولة تصعيد جديدة.
In a notable development that resets the rhythm of the crisis, Pakistani sources revealed to "Okaz" that Islamabad has received approval from Washington and Tehran to extend the ceasefire that ends tomorrow, coinciding with the arrival of delegations from both countries to the Pakistani capital to launch the second round of talks "Islamabad 2" on Thursday, amidst intensive efforts to stabilize the truce and open a wider negotiating path.
"Islamabad 2".. First-tier leaders at the table
According to the sources, the American delegation is led by Vice President J.D. Vance, with the participation of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Kushner, while the Iranian delegation is headed by the Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, with the participation of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a round described as "decisive" for rearranging negotiation priorities.
Intensive communications.. and a crucial Pakistani role
The sources reported that Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar conducted separate phone calls with his American counterpart Marco Rubio and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, urging them to agree to extend the ceasefire, according to a mechanism that ensures reaching understandings to gradually resolve contentious issues.
They confirmed that General Asim Munir, the Chief of the Pakistani Army and supervisor of the mediation file, played a pivotal role in convincing both parties to extend the truce, with the more complex issues to be deferred to the "Islamabad 2" table.
Iranian condition.. lifting the blockade first
In contrast, Tehran insisted on a primary condition represented by lifting the American maritime blockade imposed on its ports, considering that any progress in negotiations is contingent upon practical steps in this file, reflecting the ongoing trust gap between the two sides despite agreeing to the extension.
Hormuz.. a fluctuating artery pressuring negotiations
These developments come amid maritime escalation that has complicated the scene, following Washington's seizure of an Iranian cargo ship that attempted to break the blockade, which heightened tensions.
In response, Iran lifted the ban on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz before re-closing it again, a move that rekindled concerns in global markets, especially since the strait is a passage for about 20% of global oil supplies.
The ceasefire at stake.. and the bet on the second round
Between a temporary extension and escalating field pressures, the current ceasefire seems closer to a "transit bridge" towards a real test in "Islamabad 2," where the course of negotiations will determine whether the region is heading towards sustainable calm.. or a new escalation round.