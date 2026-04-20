The Consul General of the Kingdom in Karachi, Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Subaie, and the Director of Hajj in Karachi, Imtiaz Ali Shah, visited the "Makkah Route" initiative hall at the Karachi terminal of Jinnah International Airport in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Consul General and the Director of Hajj in Karachi were briefed on the efforts of those in charge of the initiative, which aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the benefiting countries, facilitating their reception and processing in their home countries with ease and convenience. This process begins with capturing biometric data and issuing Hajj visas electronically, followed by completing passport procedures at the departure airport after verifying the health requirements, coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodations in the Makkah and Madinah regions via dedicated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guest of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group). Since its launch in the year (1438 AH / 2017), the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims.