زار القنصل العام للمملكة بكراتشي محمد بن ناصر السبيعي ومدير الحج بكراتشي امتياز علي شاه، صالة مبادرة «طريق مكة» في منفذ كراتشي بمطار جناح الدولي في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية.
واطلع القنصل العام ومدير الحج بكراتشي على جهود القائمين على المبادرة التي تهدف إلى تقديم خدمات ذات جودة عالية لضيوف الرحمن من الدول المستفيدة منها، واستقبالهم وإنهاء إجراءاتهم في بلدانهم بسهولة ويسر، بدءاً من أخذ الخصائص الحيوية وإصدار تأشيرة الحج إلكترونيّاً، مروراً بإنهاء إجراءات الجوازات في مطار بلد المغادرة، بعد التحقق من توافر الاشتراطات الصحية، وترميز وفرز الأمتعة وفق ترتيبات النقل والسكن في المملكة، والانتقال مباشرة إلى الحافلات لإيصالهم إلى مقار إقامتهم في منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، بمسارات مخصصة، في حين تتولى الجهات الشريكة إيصال أمتعتهم إليها.
يُذكر أن وزارة الداخلية تنفذ المبادرة في عامها الثامن بالتعاون مع وزارات الخارجية، والصحة، والحج والعمرة، والإعلام، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا)، والهيئة العامة للأوقاف، وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والمديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتكامل مع الشريك الرقمي (مجموعة stc)، وشهدت المبادرة منذ إطلاقها عام (1438هـ/ 2017) خدمة (1,254,994) حاجاً.
The Consul General of the Kingdom in Karachi, Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Subaie, and the Director of Hajj in Karachi, Imtiaz Ali Shah, visited the "Makkah Route" initiative hall at the Karachi terminal of Jinnah International Airport in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
The Consul General and the Director of Hajj in Karachi were briefed on the efforts of those in charge of the initiative, which aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the benefiting countries, facilitating their reception and processing in their home countries with ease and convenience. This process begins with capturing biometric data and issuing Hajj visas electronically, followed by completing passport procedures at the departure airport after verifying the health requirements, coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodations in the Makkah and Madinah regions via dedicated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.
It is worth noting that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guest of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group). Since its launch in the year (1438 AH / 2017), the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims.