لم تكن مجرد شحنة مخدرات عابرة، بل كانت محاولة لإعادة تعريف قواعد اللعبة في عالم التهريب. طائرات مسيرة، وبطاريات متطورة، ومسارات جوية سرية، هكذا خططت شبكة في مدينة وجدة المغربية لاستغلال التكنولوجيا، قبل أن تصطدم بحائط أمني أحبط مخططهم الأكثر تعقيداً.

في مشهد أقرب إلى أفلام الجريمة الحديثة، لم تعد شبكات التهريب تعتمد على الطرق التقليدية فقط، بل بدأت تُدخل التكنولوجيا إلى قلب عملياتها. لكن في وجدة، انتهت هذه المحاولة بسقوط شبكة كاملة قبل أن تُكمل خطتها.

بدأت القصة داخل مناطق قروية بضواحي المدينة، حيث كانت معلومات دقيقة قد وصلت إلى الجهات الأمنية حول تحركات مشبوهة يُشتبه في ارتباطها بشبكة دولية للاتجار في المخدرات. وخلال ساعات، تحولت تلك المعلومات إلى عملية ميدانية محكمة، امتدت بين المدينة ومحيطها، وانتهت بتوقيف ثمانية أشخاص تتراوح أعمارهم بين 30 و49 عاماً.

لكن ما كان يُحضَّر خلف الكواليس لم يكن مجرد تهريب تقليدي. فمع تقدم التحقيقات الميدانية، اكتشف الأمن أن الشبكة تعتمد على أسلوب أكثر تعقيدًا يتمثل في: طائرات مسيّرة صغيرة تُستخدم في نقل الشحنات، في محاولة لتجاوز الرقابة الأرضية.

وخلال المداهمة، كانت المفاجأة أكبر من المتوقع. ما يقارب 700 كيلوغرام من مخدر الحشيش كانت جاهزة للتوزيع، إلى جانب مبالغ مالية ضخمة تجاوزت أربعة ملايين وستمائة وخمسين ألف درهم، إضافة إلى مجوهرات يُشتبه في كونها من عائدات النشاط غير المشروع.

لكن العنصر الأكثر لفتًا للانتباه كان تقنيًا بامتياز: 25 طائرة مسيّرة، و155 بطارية، و35 جهاز تحكم عن بعد. ومعدات تكشف بوضوح أن الشبكة لم تكن تعمل بأسلوب تقليدي، بل كانت تحاول بناء «مسار تهريب جوي» منخفض الارتفاع بعيدًا عن أعين الدوريات.

وخلال فحص هوية الموقوفين، تبيّن أن أحدهم مطلوب أمني في ملف سابق مرتبط بترويج المخدرات، ما يشير إلى احتمال وجود امتداد أوسع للشبكة خارج هذه العملية.

ولا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة تحت إشراف النيابة العامة المغربية، وسط محاولة لفك خيوط هذا النشاط الإجرامي الذي يبدو أنه تطور من مجرد تهريب إلى منظومة منظمة تعتمد على تقنيات وأجهزة وأدوات حديثة.

ورغم هذا التطور في أساليب التهريب، فإن العملية الأمنية الأخيرة أظهرت أن التكنولوجيا ليست دائمًا وسيلة للهروب، بل قد تصبح دليلًا يقود إلى السقوط.