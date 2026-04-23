It was not just a passing drug shipment; it was an attempt to redefine the rules of the game in the smuggling world. Drones, advanced batteries, and secret flight paths—this is how a network in the Moroccan city of Oujda planned to exploit technology, before colliding with a security wall that thwarted their most complex scheme.

In a scene reminiscent of modern crime films, smuggling networks no longer relied solely on traditional methods; they began to incorporate technology into the heart of their operations. However, in Oujda, this attempt ended with the downfall of an entire network before they could complete their plan.

The story began in rural areas on the outskirts of the city, where precise information had reached security authorities about suspicious movements suspected to be linked to an international drug trafficking network. Within hours, that information transformed into a well-coordinated field operation, extending between the city and its surroundings, culminating in the arrest of eight individuals aged between 30 and 49.

But what was being prepared behind the scenes was not just traditional smuggling. As field investigations progressed, security discovered that the network relied on a more complex method involving: small drones used to transport shipments, in an attempt to bypass ground surveillance.

During the raid, the surprise was greater than expected. Approximately 700 kilograms of hashish were ready for distribution, along with large sums of money exceeding four million six hundred fifty thousand dirhams, in addition to jewelry suspected to be from the proceeds of illegal activity.

However, the most striking element was technical in nature: 25 drones, 155 batteries, and 35 remote control devices. The equipment clearly indicated that the network was not operating in a traditional manner; rather, it was attempting to establish a "low-altitude air smuggling route" away from the eyes of patrols.

During the identity check of the detainees, it was revealed that one of them was wanted in a previous case related to drug trafficking, indicating the possibility of a broader network extension beyond this operation.

Investigations are still ongoing under the supervision of the Moroccan public prosecutor's office, amidst efforts to unravel the threads of this criminal activity that appears to have evolved from mere smuggling into an organized system relying on modern technologies, devices, and tools.

Despite this evolution in smuggling methods, the recent security operation demonstrated that technology is not always a means of escape; it can also become evidence leading to downfall.