أعلنت إدارة التعليم بمنطقة القصيم تحويل الدراسة الحضورية إلى الدراسة «عن بعد» غداً (الإثنين) عبر منصة «مدرستي» والمنصات التعليمية المعتمدة لجميع الطلاب والطالبات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس من الهيئتين التعليمية والإدارية بمنطقة القصيم والمحافظات التابعة لها.
ويأتي ذلك بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.
The Education Administration in the Qassim region announced the transition from in-person classes to "remote" learning tomorrow (Monday) via the "Madrasati" platform and the approved educational platforms for all students and staff of schools, including both teaching and administrative staff in the Qassim region and its affiliated governorates.
This decision comes based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.