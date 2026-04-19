اعتمد وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز الخطة الإستراتيجية لمركز أبحاث الجريمة، التي أعدها المركز بمشاركة خبراء متخصصين في مجالات البحث والتحليل الجنائي، بدعم من برنامج الشراكات الدولية بالوزارة.

وتركّز الخطة على تطوير العمل البحثي والتحليلي في مجال الجريمة، من خلال بناء قاعدة بيانات شاملة للجرائم، وتأهيل الكوادر البحثية المتخصصة في علم الجريمة، واستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في تحليل البيانات للتنبؤ بالجريمة، وتعزيز الشراكات مع جامعات ومراكز وطنية ودولية.

كما تمثل الخطة إطارًا منهجيًا لدعم الدراسات المتخصصة وإنتاج المعرفة العلمية في مجال الجريمة، بما يسهم في دعم متخذي القرار الأمني بالمعلومات والتحليلات المبنية على الأدلة، وتعزيز الجهود الوقائية.

وتأتي هذه الخطة في سياق التكامل مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وبما يسهم في دعم المبادرات ذات الصلة برفع جودة الحياة، من خلال تعزيز الوقاية من الجريمة.