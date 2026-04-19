The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, has approved the strategic plan for the Crime Research Center, which was prepared by the center with the participation of specialized experts in the fields of research and forensic analysis, supported by the International Partnerships Program at the ministry.

The plan focuses on developing research and analytical work in the field of crime, through the establishment of a comprehensive database of crimes, qualifying specialized research personnel in criminology, utilizing artificial intelligence in data analysis to predict crime, and enhancing partnerships with national and international universities and centers.



The plan also represents a methodological framework to support specialized studies and produce scientific knowledge in the field of crime, contributing to providing decision-makers in security with evidence-based information and analyses, and enhancing preventive efforts.

This plan comes in the context of integration with the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, contributing to supporting initiatives related to improving the quality of life by enhancing crime prevention.