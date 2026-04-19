التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه بالإمارة اليوم مستشار الديوان الملكي عضو هيئة كبار العلماء الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالمحسن التركي.

وفي بداية اللقاء رحب الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بالشيخ التركي ومرافقيه، متمنيًا لهم التوفيق في زيارتهم للمنطقة، منوهًا بجهود أصحاب الفضيلة العلماء الدعوية والتوعوية، التي تبين للناس ما قد يلتبس عليهم في أمور دينهم، وتيسر عليهم معرفة المسائل الفقهية.

من جانبه عبر الشيخ التركي عن سعادته بلقاء أمير المنطقة، منوهًا بمتابعته المستمرة لكل ما يهم منطقة جازان في مختلف المجالات.