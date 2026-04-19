The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met today in his office at the emirate with the Royal Court Advisor and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulmohsen Al-Turki.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz welcomed Sheikh Al-Turki and his companions, wishing them success in their visit to the region. He highlighted the efforts of the esteemed scholars in their advocacy and awareness initiatives, which clarify for people what may be confusing in matters of their religion and facilitate their understanding of jurisprudential issues.

For his part, Sheikh Al-Turki expressed his happiness at meeting the Emir of the region, noting his continuous follow-up on everything concerning the Jazan region in various fields.