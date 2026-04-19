في وقت هدد فيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتدمير إيران بالكامل إذا لم توقّع اتفاقاً، كشف دبلوماسيون غربيون مخاوف أوروبية من إبرام اتفاق أمريكي سريع مع طهران قد يؤدي إلى ترسيخ الأزمة بدلاً من حلّها.


وقال دبلوماسيون لديهم خبرة سابقة في التعامل مع طهران إن واشنطن، في سعيها لتحقيق انتصار دبلوماسي سريع للرئيس ترمب، قد تبرم اتفاقاً عاجلاً بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني ورفع العقوبات، مع ترك القضايا الجوهرية دون حل، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام مفاوضات معقدة تمتد لأشهر أو سنوات.


تحذيرات من اتفاق هش


وأوضح دبلوماسي أوروبي: «القلق ليس من عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق، بل من التوصل إلى اتفاق مبدئي سيئ يجلب مشكلات لا حصر لها مستقبلاً»، مشيراً إلى أن انعدام الثقة العميق وتباين أساليب التفاوض يزيدان من خطر التوصل إلى إطار هش يصعب الحفاظ عليه سياسياً.


وتساءلت فيديريكا موغيريني، التي نسّقت المحادثات بين عامي 2013 و2015: «استغرق الأمر منا 12 عاماً وعملاً تقنياً هائلاً، فهل يمكن إنجازه خلال 21 ساعة؟».


تشكيك في سرعة التوصل لاتفاق


بدوره، أشار دبلوماسي آخر إلى أن التوصل إلى اتفاق إطاري قد يكون ممكناً عبر حزمة نووية وأخرى اقتصادية، محذراً من أن الملف النووي لا يزال الأكثر تعقيداً وإثارة للخلاف.


وأضاف دبلوماسي أوروبي: «يعتقد الأمريكيون أنه يمكن الاتفاق على 3 أو 4 نقاط في وثيقة من 5 صفحات، لكن في الملف النووي يفتح كل بند الباب أمام عشرات القضايا الخلافية».


تصعيد أمريكي وضغوط تفاوضية


في المقابل، صعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لهجته، معتبراً أن مفاوضات الاثنين في إسلام آباد تمثل «الفرصة الأخيرة» أمام إيران، قائلاً لشبكة «فوكس نيوز»: «إذا لم توقّع إيران اتفاقاً، فسيتم تدمير البلاد بأكملها».


وأكد أن إيران وافقت بالفعل على عدد من بنود الاتفاق، لافتاً إلى وجود صراع داخلي بين المعتدلين والمتشددين في طهران.


كما قال في تصريح لصحيفة «نيويورك بوست» إنه لن يسمح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي، مشيراً إلى استعداده للذهاب إلى باكستان في حال التوصل إلى اتفاق، مع تأكيده استمرار الحصار على إيران خلال فترة المفاوضات.


موقف البيت الأبيض


من جانبها، شددت نائبة المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي على أن الرئيس ترمب يمتلك سجلاً حافلاً في إبرام الاتفاقات، مؤكدة أنه «لن يقبل إلا باتفاق يضع الولايات المتحدة أولاً».