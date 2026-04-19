At a time when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to completely destroy Iran if it did not sign an agreement, Western diplomats revealed European concerns about a quick U.S. deal with Tehran that could entrench the crisis rather than resolve it.



Diplomats with previous experience dealing with Tehran stated that Washington, in its pursuit of a quick diplomatic victory for President Trump, might conclude an urgent agreement regarding the Iranian nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, while leaving core issues unresolved, which could open the door to complex negotiations that could last for months or years.



Warnings of a Fragile Agreement



An European diplomat explained: “The concern is not about failing to reach an agreement, but about reaching a bad preliminary agreement that brings countless problems in the future,” pointing out that the deep mistrust and differing negotiation styles increase the risk of reaching a fragile framework that is difficult to maintain politically.



Federica Mogherini, who coordinated the talks between 2013 and 2015, questioned: “It took us 12 years and tremendous technical work, can it be achieved in 21 hours?”



Doubts About the Speed of Reaching an Agreement



For his part, another diplomat indicated that reaching a framework agreement might be possible through a nuclear package and another economic one, warning that the nuclear file remains the most complex and contentious.



A European diplomat added: “Americans believe that they can agree on 3 or 4 points in a 5-page document, but in the nuclear file, each clause opens the door to dozens of contentious issues.”



U.S. Escalation and Negotiation Pressures



In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric, considering that the negotiations on Monday in Islamabad represent “the last chance” for Iran, stating to Fox News: “If Iran does not sign an agreement, the entire country will be destroyed.”



He confirmed that Iran has already agreed to a number of the agreement's provisions, noting the internal conflict between moderates and hardliners in Tehran.



He also stated in an interview with the New York Post that he would not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons, indicating his willingness to go to Pakistan if an agreement is reached, while affirming that the blockade on Iran would continue during the negotiation period.



The White House's Position



For her part, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly emphasized that President Trump has a strong record in making agreements, asserting that he “will only accept an agreement that puts the United States first.”