التقى المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله المطر في القاهرة اليوم المرشح لمنصب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية نبيل فهمي.

وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية، إضافة إلى مناقشة عددٍ من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك تحت مظلة جامعة الدول العربية.