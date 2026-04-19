التقى المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله المطر في القاهرة اليوم المرشح لمنصب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية نبيل فهمي.
وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية، إضافة إلى مناقشة عددٍ من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك تحت مظلة جامعة الدول العربية.
The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matarr, met today in Cairo with the candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the Arab League, Nabil Fahmy.
During the meeting, friendly conversations were exchanged, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest under the umbrella of the Arab League.