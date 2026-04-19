استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله في ديوان الوزارة بالرياض اليوم مستشار الأمن الوطني بجمهورية الهند السيد أجيت دوفال.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض مجالات التعاون المشترك، إلى جانب مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتبادل وجهات النظر حيالها.

حضر الاستقبال وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود الساطي.