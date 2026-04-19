The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the National Security Advisor of the Republic of India, Mr. Ajit Doval.

During the reception, they reviewed areas of joint cooperation, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and exchanging views on them.

The Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati, attended the reception.