استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله في ديوان الوزارة بالرياض اليوم مستشار الأمن الوطني بجمهورية الهند السيد أجيت دوفال.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض مجالات التعاون المشترك، إلى جانب مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتبادل وجهات النظر حيالها.
حضر الاستقبال وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود الساطي.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the National Security Advisor of the Republic of India, Mr. Ajit Doval.
During the reception, they reviewed areas of joint cooperation, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and exchanging views on them.
The Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati, attended the reception.