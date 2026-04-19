اعتبر مدرب الأهلي ماتياس يايسله أن فريقه يمتلك أقوى صفقة ما بين نظرائه من الأندية السعودية، وهي صفقة امتلاكه جماهير الأهلي، وقال: في كل وقت أتحدث مع لاعبي فريقي أؤكد لهم أننا إنْ لم نستطع منافسة الآخرين في سوق الانتقالات فإننا يجب أن نكون سعيدين بامتلاكنا صفقة ليست موجودة عند غيرنا، وهي وجود جماهير الأهلي خلفنا، فهم موجودون في كل وقت لا يتعرضون للإصابة ولا يغيبون ولا يتراجع أداؤهم لأي سبب، لذلك يمكننا الاعتماد عليهم في كل وقت حتى خارج ملعبنا.


وواصل المدرب الألماني خلال حديثه لبرنامج «The Mo Show» قائلاً: قبل أن نحقق بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة في المرة الماضية، كنت أعيش صراعاً حقيقياً، وعانيت كثيراً، وقاتلت لأستعيد النجاح، وكانت جماهير الأهلي تقف خلفي دائماً وتدعمني حتى نجحنا في تحقيق البطولة القارية، وسيبقى هذا اللقب هو الذكرى الأجمل لي مع الأهلي.


وامتدح ماتياس يايسله الحياة في المملكة العربية السعودية، مشيراً إلى أن الحياة هنا فاقت توقعاته، وقال إن الشعب في السعودية شعب ودود ودافئ ومرحب وهي مكان جميل، وأشار يايسله إلى إعجابه بمحافظة الطائف، قائلاً: أحب الطائف لأنها تقع على ارتفاع أعلى من سطح البحر وتتميز بطقس رائع، ومن المثير للاهتمام وجود منطقة بهذا الجمال في السعودية.


وامتدح مدرب الأهلي إمكانات لاعبه زكريا هوساوي مؤكداً أنه لا يحصل على التقدير الكافي نظير ما يقدمه مع الفريق، «وهو لاعب كبير كنت أتابعه منذ فترة طويلة، وأتمنى أن يجد الفرصة لتمثيل المنتخب السعودي في كأس العالم 2026»، واختتم يايسله حديثه بالتأكيد على رغبتهم الكاملة وجاهزيتهم للمنافسة على لقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة وتحقيقه مجدداً.