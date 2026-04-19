The Al-Ahli coach, Matthias Jaissle, considered that his team has the strongest asset among its Saudi club counterparts, which is the possession of Al-Ahli fans. He said: "Every time I talk to my players, I emphasize to them that if we cannot compete with others in the transfer market, we should be happy to have an asset that others do not have, which is having Al-Ahli fans behind us. They are always there; they do not get injured, they do not miss games, and their performance does not decline for any reason. Therefore, we can rely on them at all times, even away from home."



The German coach continued during his talk on "The Mo Show," saying: "Before we won the AFC Champions League last time, I was going through a real struggle. I suffered a lot and fought to regain success, and the Al-Ahli fans were always behind me supporting me until we succeeded in winning the continental championship. This title will remain the most beautiful memory for me with Al-Ahli."



Matthias Jaissle praised life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that life here exceeded his expectations. He said that the people in Saudi Arabia are friendly, warm, and welcoming, and it is a beautiful place. Jaissle expressed his admiration for the city of Taif, saying: "I love Taif because it is located at a higher altitude above sea level and has wonderful weather. It is interesting to have an area of such beauty in Saudi Arabia."



The Al-Ahli coach praised the potential of his player Zakaria Hawsawi, confirming that he does not receive enough recognition for what he offers to the team. "He is a great player whom I have been following for a long time, and I hope he gets the chance to represent the Saudi national team in the 2026 World Cup." Jaissle concluded his remarks by affirming their complete desire and readiness to compete for the AFC Champions League title again.