Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated in the ministerial meeting of the Group of Eight held in Antalya, Turkey, with the presence of foreign ministers and representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum 2026.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, reconstruction efforts, the transition to the second phase of the comprehensive peace plan, and the firm rejection of ongoing Israeli practices and attempts to undermine the peace process.