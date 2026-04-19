Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated in the consultative ministerial meeting regarding Gaza, which was held in the city of Antalya in the Republic of Turkey, alongside the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum 2026.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the joint efforts to secure the entry of aid into the region, reconstruction efforts, and the importance of ensuring a permanent ceasefire.