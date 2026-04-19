شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في الاجتماع الوزاري التشاوري بشأن غزة الذي عقد في مدينة أنطاليا بالجمهورية التركية، بمشاركة رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية قطر الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، ونائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أيمن الصفدي، ووزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج بجمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، على هامش منتدى أنطاليا الدبلوماسي 2026.

وجرت خلال الاجتماع مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع في قطاع غزة، والمساعي المشتركة لتأمين دخول المساعدات إلى داخل القطاع، وجهود إعادة الإعمار، وأهمية ضمان وقف دائم لإطلاق النار.