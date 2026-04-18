حلّ فاخر للتنظيف الرطب والجاف يدعم سرعة الإنجاز ويعزز الإحساس بالنظافة في المنزل خصوصاً في المساحات عالية الحركة

أعلنت «دريمي تكنولوجي» عن إطلاق جهاز (Dreame H15 Pro) في المملكة العربية السعودية، كحل متقدم للتنظيف الرطب والجاف صُمّم ليتوافق مع إيقاع الحياة الحديثة، ويمنح الأسر وسيلة عملية لتقليل وقت التنظيف وتحقيق نتائج ثابتة على أرضيات المنزل.

في كثير من البيوت السعودية، لا يرتبط التنظيف بالروتين فقط، بل يرتبط أيضاً بجاهزية المكان للحياة اليومية والزيارات العائلية وحركة أفراد الأسرة. ومع ذلك، قد يتطلب تنظيف الأرضيات خطوات متعددة وأدوات مختلفة، ما يستهلك وقتاً وجهداً أكبر من اللازم. ومن هنا يأتي (Dreame H15 Pro) ليقدّم تجربة أكثر بساطة عبر دمج التنظيف الرطب والجاف ضمن حل واحد يدعم «تجديد» الأرضيات بسرعة، ويجعل التعامل مع آثار الاستخدام اليومي أكثر سلاسة.

ويمثل هذا الإطلاق امتداداً لرؤية «دريمي» في تقديم حلول «المنزل الذكي» بطريقة واقعية قابلة للاستخدام اليومي- ابتكارات لا تهدف إلى التعقيد، بل إلى جعل الحياة أسهل ورفع مستوى الراحة في تفاصيل المنزل. ومع تنامي اهتمام المستهلكين في المملكة بالأجهزة الذكية، أصبح التركيز أكبر على الحلول التي توفر قيمة واضحة: توفير وقت، وتقليل مجهود، ونتائج يمكن ملاحظتها من أول استخدام.

وقال يوهانس مولر، المدير الإقليمي لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا «تمثل السعودية سوقاً محورياً لـ«دريمي». ويأتي إطلاق (Dreame H15 Pro) ليقدّم خياراً فاخراً يساعد على تبسيط تنظيف الأرضيات اليومية، ويمنح المستخدمين وقتاً أكبر لما يهمهم».

ويُعد (Dreame H15 Pro) جزءاً من نهج «دريمي» القائم على منظومة متكاملة لحلول الحياة الذكية، تجمع بين الابتكار والتصميم الموجه للاستخدام الحقيقي داخل المنزل ويتوفر (Dreame H15 Pro) في السعودية عبر القنوات المعتمدة.