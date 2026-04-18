حلّ فاخر للتنظيف الرطب والجاف يدعم سرعة الإنجاز ويعزز الإحساس بالنظافة في المنزل خصوصاً في المساحات عالية الحركة
أعلنت «دريمي تكنولوجي» عن إطلاق جهاز (Dreame H15 Pro) في المملكة العربية السعودية، كحل متقدم للتنظيف الرطب والجاف صُمّم ليتوافق مع إيقاع الحياة الحديثة، ويمنح الأسر وسيلة عملية لتقليل وقت التنظيف وتحقيق نتائج ثابتة على أرضيات المنزل.
في كثير من البيوت السعودية، لا يرتبط التنظيف بالروتين فقط، بل يرتبط أيضاً بجاهزية المكان للحياة اليومية والزيارات العائلية وحركة أفراد الأسرة. ومع ذلك، قد يتطلب تنظيف الأرضيات خطوات متعددة وأدوات مختلفة، ما يستهلك وقتاً وجهداً أكبر من اللازم. ومن هنا يأتي (Dreame H15 Pro) ليقدّم تجربة أكثر بساطة عبر دمج التنظيف الرطب والجاف ضمن حل واحد يدعم «تجديد» الأرضيات بسرعة، ويجعل التعامل مع آثار الاستخدام اليومي أكثر سلاسة.
ويمثل هذا الإطلاق امتداداً لرؤية «دريمي» في تقديم حلول «المنزل الذكي» بطريقة واقعية قابلة للاستخدام اليومي- ابتكارات لا تهدف إلى التعقيد، بل إلى جعل الحياة أسهل ورفع مستوى الراحة في تفاصيل المنزل. ومع تنامي اهتمام المستهلكين في المملكة بالأجهزة الذكية، أصبح التركيز أكبر على الحلول التي توفر قيمة واضحة: توفير وقت، وتقليل مجهود، ونتائج يمكن ملاحظتها من أول استخدام.
وقال يوهانس مولر، المدير الإقليمي لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا «تمثل السعودية سوقاً محورياً لـ«دريمي». ويأتي إطلاق (Dreame H15 Pro) ليقدّم خياراً فاخراً يساعد على تبسيط تنظيف الأرضيات اليومية، ويمنح المستخدمين وقتاً أكبر لما يهمهم».
ويُعد (Dreame H15 Pro) جزءاً من نهج «دريمي» القائم على منظومة متكاملة لحلول الحياة الذكية، تجمع بين الابتكار والتصميم الموجه للاستخدام الحقيقي داخل المنزل ويتوفر (Dreame H15 Pro) في السعودية عبر القنوات المعتمدة.
A luxurious solution for wet and dry cleaning that supports efficiency and enhances the feeling of cleanliness in the home, especially in high-traffic areas.
Dreame Technology announced the launch of the (Dreame H15 Pro) device in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as an advanced solution for wet and dry cleaning designed to align with the rhythm of modern life, providing families with a practical means to reduce cleaning time and achieve consistent results on home floors.
In many Saudi homes, cleaning is not only linked to routine but also to the readiness of the space for daily life, family visits, and the movement of family members. However, cleaning floors may require multiple steps and different tools, consuming more time and effort than necessary. This is where the (Dreame H15 Pro) comes in to offer a simpler experience by integrating wet and dry cleaning into one solution that supports the "refreshing" of floors quickly and makes dealing with the effects of daily use smoother.
This launch represents an extension of Dreame's vision to provide "smart home" solutions in a realistic manner suitable for daily use—innovations that aim not to complicate but to make life easier and enhance comfort in the details of the home. With the growing interest of consumers in the Kingdom in smart devices, there is a greater focus on solutions that provide clear value: saving time, reducing effort, and delivering noticeable results from the first use.
Johannes Müller, the regional director for the Middle East and Africa, stated, "Saudi Arabia represents a pivotal market for Dreame. The launch of the (Dreame H15 Pro) offers a luxurious option that helps simplify daily floor cleaning and gives users more time for what matters to them."
The (Dreame H15 Pro) is part of Dreame's approach based on an integrated system for smart living solutions, combining innovation and design aimed at real use within the home, and the (Dreame H15 Pro) is available in Saudi Arabia through authorized channels.