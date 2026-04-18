A luxurious solution for wet and dry cleaning that supports efficiency and enhances the feeling of cleanliness in the home, especially in high-traffic areas.

Dreame Technology announced the launch of the (Dreame H15 Pro) device in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as an advanced solution for wet and dry cleaning designed to align with the rhythm of modern life, providing families with a practical means to reduce cleaning time and achieve consistent results on home floors.

In many Saudi homes, cleaning is not only linked to routine but also to the readiness of the space for daily life, family visits, and the movement of family members. However, cleaning floors may require multiple steps and different tools, consuming more time and effort than necessary. This is where the (Dreame H15 Pro) comes in to offer a simpler experience by integrating wet and dry cleaning into one solution that supports the "refreshing" of floors quickly and makes dealing with the effects of daily use smoother.

This launch represents an extension of Dreame's vision to provide "smart home" solutions in a realistic manner suitable for daily use—innovations that aim not to complicate but to make life easier and enhance comfort in the details of the home. With the growing interest of consumers in the Kingdom in smart devices, there is a greater focus on solutions that provide clear value: saving time, reducing effort, and delivering noticeable results from the first use.

Johannes Müller, the regional director for the Middle East and Africa, stated, "Saudi Arabia represents a pivotal market for Dreame. The launch of the (Dreame H15 Pro) offers a luxurious option that helps simplify daily floor cleaning and gives users more time for what matters to them."

The (Dreame H15 Pro) is part of Dreame's approach based on an integrated system for smart living solutions, combining innovation and design aimed at real use within the home, and the (Dreame H15 Pro) is available in Saudi Arabia through authorized channels.