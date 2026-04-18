The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the arrival of the guests of Allah to the Kingdom through air, land, and sea ports, to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year, as part of a comprehensive system of services and facilities, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, and under the supervision of the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, in cooperation with various relevant authorities, ensuring the smoothness of entry procedures and the ease of pilgrims' transfer to their places of accommodation with comfort and reassurance.

The ministry clarified that the air ports received today a number of flights coming from several countries, including Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, and Thailand, with a total of about 30 flights, which were received according to organized procedures and integrated services, ensuring the swift completion of entry procedures and the smooth flow of arrivals.



It indicated that the ports witnessed an enhancement in operational readiness, through the intensification of the workforce, activation of dedicated pathways for pilgrims, and preparation of reception facilities, contributing to the acceleration of procedures and improving performance efficiency, in addition to enhancing field coordination among the concerned authorities to ensure smooth movement from the moment of arrival.

The ministry pointed out the integration of efforts among the entities working at the ports to facilitate arrival procedures, expedite the completion of entry procedures, and provide guidance and support services in multiple languages, enhancing the pilgrim's experience and ensuring their smooth transfer to their accommodation in Mecca and Medina.

It emphasized that these efforts come as part of early preparations and integrated operational plans, which began on the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH, under the directives of the wise leadership, to provide the best services to the guests of Allah, enabling them to perform their rituals in a safe and organized environment from the moment they arrive until they depart from the Kingdom.