رحّبت وزارة السياحة بوصول أولى طلائع حجاج بيت الله الحرام إلى مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، إذ نظّمت مراسم استقبال تعكس قيم الضيافة السعودية الأصيلة، وتؤكد التزام المملكة برعاية ضيوف الرحمن وتوفير تجربة حج ميسّرة وآمنة.

وتخللت فعاليات الاستقبال، التي أُقيمت في عدد من مرافق الضيافة السياحية، عروض ومشاهد ثقافية وتراثية تُبرز الإرث العريق للمملكة في خدمة الحجاج، وتُسهم في تهيئة أجواء من الراحة والطمأنينة منذ لحظة الوصول.

وتعمل وزارة السياحة ضمن منظومة حكومية متكاملة لتنفيذ توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة باستقبال الحجاج والعناية بهم في مختلف مراحل رحلتهم، بما يجسّد حرص حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين على توفير أعلى مستويات الأمن والسلامة وتيسير سبل الراحة لضيوف الرحمن.

وفي هذا السياق، أكدت الوزارة التزامها بتوفير بيئة ضيافة منظمة وآمنة تعكس مكانة المملكة وريادتها في خدمة الحجاج، مشددةً على مواصلة جهودها بالتكامل مع القطاع الخاص للارتقاء بجودة خدمات السكن في مرافق الضيافة السياحية، والنزل المؤقتة، ومختلف الأنشطة المرتبطة بخدمة الحجاج.

وشدّدت على عدم التهاون مع أي مخالفات قد تؤثر في تجربة ضيوف الرحمن، مؤكدة تكثيف الجولات الرقابية الميدانية من قبل فرقها المختصة لضمان الالتزام بالاشتراطات النظامية والتعامل الفوري مع أي حالات عدم امتثال.

ودعت وزارة السياحة ضيوف الرحمن إلى التواصل مع المركز الموحد للسياحة (930) للاستفسار أو تقديم الملاحظات والشكاوى المتعلقة بخدمات الضيافة والسكن.