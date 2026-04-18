رحّبت وزارة السياحة بوصول أولى طلائع حجاج بيت الله الحرام إلى مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، إذ نظّمت مراسم استقبال تعكس قيم الضيافة السعودية الأصيلة، وتؤكد التزام المملكة برعاية ضيوف الرحمن وتوفير تجربة حج ميسّرة وآمنة.
وتخللت فعاليات الاستقبال، التي أُقيمت في عدد من مرافق الضيافة السياحية، عروض ومشاهد ثقافية وتراثية تُبرز الإرث العريق للمملكة في خدمة الحجاج، وتُسهم في تهيئة أجواء من الراحة والطمأنينة منذ لحظة الوصول.
وتعمل وزارة السياحة ضمن منظومة حكومية متكاملة لتنفيذ توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة باستقبال الحجاج والعناية بهم في مختلف مراحل رحلتهم، بما يجسّد حرص حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين على توفير أعلى مستويات الأمن والسلامة وتيسير سبل الراحة لضيوف الرحمن.
وفي هذا السياق، أكدت الوزارة التزامها بتوفير بيئة ضيافة منظمة وآمنة تعكس مكانة المملكة وريادتها في خدمة الحجاج، مشددةً على مواصلة جهودها بالتكامل مع القطاع الخاص للارتقاء بجودة خدمات السكن في مرافق الضيافة السياحية، والنزل المؤقتة، ومختلف الأنشطة المرتبطة بخدمة الحجاج.
وشدّدت على عدم التهاون مع أي مخالفات قد تؤثر في تجربة ضيوف الرحمن، مؤكدة تكثيف الجولات الرقابية الميدانية من قبل فرقها المختصة لضمان الالتزام بالاشتراطات النظامية والتعامل الفوري مع أي حالات عدم امتثال.
ودعت وزارة السياحة ضيوف الرحمن إلى التواصل مع المركز الموحد للسياحة (930) للاستفسار أو تقديم الملاحظات والشكاوى المتعلقة بخدمات الضيافة والسكن.
The Ministry of Tourism welcomed the arrival of the first groups of pilgrims to the Sacred House of God in Mecca and Medina, organizing reception ceremonies that reflect the values of authentic Saudi hospitality and affirming the Kingdom's commitment to caring for the guests of the Merciful and providing an easy and safe Hajj experience.
The reception events, held at several hospitality facilities, included cultural and heritage performances that highlight the Kingdom's rich legacy in serving pilgrims, contributing to creating an atmosphere of comfort and reassurance from the moment of arrival.
The Ministry of Tourism operates within a comprehensive governmental system to implement the directives of the wise leadership in welcoming and caring for pilgrims at various stages of their journey, embodying the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' government to provide the highest levels of security and safety and to facilitate comfort for the guests of the Merciful.
In this context, the ministry affirmed its commitment to providing an organized and safe hospitality environment that reflects the Kingdom's status and leadership in serving pilgrims, emphasizing its continued efforts in collaboration with the private sector to enhance the quality of accommodation services in hospitality facilities, temporary lodgings, and various activities related to serving pilgrims.
It stressed that there would be no leniency with any violations that may affect the experience of the guests of the Merciful, confirming the intensification of field inspection tours by its specialized teams to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and to address any cases of non-compliance immediately.
The Ministry of Tourism urged the guests of the Merciful to contact the unified tourism center (930) for inquiries or to provide feedback and complaints related to hospitality and accommodation services.