The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of the death penalty against one of the perpetrators in the Makkah region, the text of which is as follows: Allah Almighty said: “And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation,” and He said: “And do not seek corruption in the earth; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters,” and He said: “Indeed, Allah does not like corruption,” and He said: “The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the earth is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment.”

Ahmed bin Nayef bin Abdul Latif Al-Sharif - a Saudi national - was involved in promoting methamphetamine pills for the second time.

Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, where a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death as a punishment. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator Ahmed bin Nayef bin Abdul Latif Al-Sharif - a Saudi national - on Saturday, 1/11/1447 AH, corresponding to 18/4/2026 AD, in the Makkah region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the severest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters, due to the loss of innocent lives and the grave corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such acts that they will face legal punishment.