The General Directorate of Passports has announced its readiness to receive the guests of God during this year's Hajj season 1447 AH, and to complete their procedures through all international entry points (air, land, and sea) with ease and reassurance.

The "Passports" confirmed that it is utilizing all its capabilities to facilitate the entry procedures for pilgrims, by supporting its platforms at the entry points with the latest technological devices operated by qualified personnel in the languages of the guests of God.