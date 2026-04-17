The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, received the heads of legislative councils from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the heads of parliaments from several brotherly nations, and the President of the Arab Parliament, on the sidelines of the 152nd General Assembly meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union hosted by the Republic of Turkey.

During the reception, the Chairman of the Shura Council welcomed the Chairman of the Federal National Council of the UAE, Saqr Ghobash, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr. Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, the Chairman of the Qatari Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem, the Chairman of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali, the Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Counselor Hisham Badawy, the President of the Moroccan Council of Advisors, Mohamed Walid Al Rashid, the Chairwoman of the Azerbaijani National Council, Sahibə Qafarova, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Senegal, Mr. El Hajj Malik Ndiaye, and the President of the Arab Parliament, Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yumahee.

During the receptions, parliamentary relations and ways to support and enhance them were discussed, in addition to reviewing several topics on the agenda of the 152nd General Assembly and issues of common interest.