While the Council of Ministers approved amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Law, Umm Al-Qura newspaper published the amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Law that were approved, stating that it would come into effect the day after its publication in the official gazette. Additionally, the amendment to Article 50 of the law does not affect the continued enforcement of the executive regulations issued prior to its enforcement.

According to the amendment to Article 28, a Saudi citizen convicted of a prison sentence for a money laundering crime is prohibited from traveling outside the Kingdom for a duration equivalent to the length of the prison sentence imposed on him. Meanwhile, a non-Saudi convicted of the same crime will be expelled from the Kingdom after serving his sentence and will be prohibited from entering it except for performing Hajj or Umrah in accordance with the regulations governing that.



The details of the law are as follows:

First: The phrase "non-profit organizations" was removed from Article (14) of the law, which now reads as follows:

“Article Fourteen:

1- Financial institutions, and specified non-financial businesses and professions, must do the following:

A- Establish and effectively implement internal policies, procedures, and controls to combat money laundering in order to manage the risks identified - in accordance with what is stated in Article (5) of the law - and mitigate them. These must be commensurate with the nature and size of their business, approved by their senior management, and reviewed and enhanced continuously.

B- Apply the internal policies, procedures, and controls mentioned in paragraph (A) to all their branches and subsidiaries in which they hold a majority stake.

2- The regulations shall specify what the internal policies, procedures, and controls to combat money laundering established by financial institutions and specified non-financial businesses must include, in accordance with paragraph (1/A) of this article.”

Second: The phrase "non-profit organizations" was removed from Article (15) of the law, which now reads as follows:

“Article Fifteen:

Financial institutions, and specified non-financial businesses and professions - including individuals providing legal or accounting services - when they suspect or have reasonable grounds to suspect that the funds or some of them represent the proceeds of a crime or are related to or connected with money laundering operations or that they will be used in money laundering operations, including attempts to carry out such operations; must comply with the following:

1- Notify the Financial Investigation Unit immediately and directly, providing it with a detailed report that includes all available data and information regarding that operation and the relevant parties.

2- Respond to any requests for additional information from the Financial Investigation Unit.”

Third: The phrase "non-profit organizations" was removed from Article (16) of the law, which now reads as follows:

“Article Sixteen:

1- It is prohibited for financial institutions, specified non-financial businesses and professions, and any of their directors, board members, or executive or supervisory management or employees; to alert the client or any other person that a report has been submitted or will be submitted to the Financial Investigation Unit under the law, or that a criminal investigation is ongoing or has been conducted. This does not include disclosures or communications between managers and employees or communications with lawyers or competent authorities.

2- Financial institutions, specified non-financial businesses and professions, and any of their directors, board members, or executive or supervisory management or employees shall not incur any liability towards the reported party when notifying the Financial Investigation Unit or providing information to it in good faith.”

Fourth: The phrase "non-profit organizations" was removed from Article (18) of the law, which now reads as follows:

“Article Eighteen:

1- The Financial Investigation Unit may directly obtain from the notifier any additional information that aids in its analysis, and in cases where financial institutions have not submitted a report under Article (15) of the law or if the Financial Investigation Unit wishes to obtain information unrelated to a report it has received; it requests the information through the relevant supervisory authority, and financial institutions and specified non-financial businesses must provide what is requested urgently.

2- The Financial Investigation Unit may obtain any financial, administrative, legal, or any relevant information collected or retained by the competent authorities - or their representatives - in accordance with the legally established provisions, and which it deems necessary to perform its tasks.”

Fifth: Article (28) of the law was amended to read as follows:

“Article Twenty-Eight:

1- A Saudi citizen convicted of a prison sentence for a money laundering crime is prohibited from traveling outside the Kingdom for a duration equivalent to the length of the prison sentence imposed on him.

2- A non-Saudi convicted of a money laundering crime will be expelled from the Kingdom after serving his sentence and will be prohibited from entering it except for performing Hajj or Umrah; in accordance with the regulations governing that.”

Sixth: Article (33) of the law was amended to read as follows:

“Article Thirty-Three:

1- Without prejudice to the rights of bona fide third parties, the following shall be confiscated by a court ruling in the event of a conviction for a money laundering crime or a predicate crime:

A- The laundered funds.

B- The proceeds, and if mixed with funds obtained from legitimate sources, an amount equivalent to their estimated value shall be confiscated.

C- The means.

2- Without prejudice to the rights of bona fide third parties, other funds of the perpetrator of the money laundering crime or predicate crime, which do not correspond to his legitimate income, shall be confiscated by a court ruling - upon the request of the Public Prosecution - if it is proven that they are derived from criminal conduct, unless their legitimacy is established.

3- The competent court shall rule to confiscate funds linked to a money laundering crime regardless of whether they are in the possession or ownership of the perpetrator of the crime or another party. They may not be confiscated if the owner proves that he obtained them for a fair price or in exchange for providing a service commensurate with their value or obtained them based on other legitimate reasons and that he was unaware of their illicit source.

4- The competent court may invalidate certain activities or actions, or prevent their execution - whether contractual or otherwise - if the parties involved or one of them - or if it was reasonable for them to know - that these activities or actions would affect the ability of the competent authorities to recover the confiscated funds.”

Seventh: A new article numbered (49 - repeated) was added, reading as follows:

“Article Forty-Nine - Repeated:

The Permanent Committee for Combating Money Laundering shall establish and coordinate general national policies based on risks in the field of combating money laundering and review and update those policies periodically, take the necessary measures regarding them, and develop them based on international obligations, requirements, and developments, as well as assess money laundering risks, including high-risk countries. The Governor of the Saudi Central Bank shall issue the internal regulations for the Permanent Committee for Combating Money Laundering.”

Eighth: Article (50) of the law was amended to read as follows:

“Article Fifty:

The President of State Security shall issue the regulations and amend them in agreement with the Minister of Finance, the Attorney General, and the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank.”