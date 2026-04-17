فيما أقر مجلس الوزراء تعديلات على نظام مكافحة غسل الأموال.. نشرت صحيفة أم القرى تعديلات نظام مكافحة غسل الأموال الذي تمت الموافقة عليه، على أن يكون نفاذه من اليوم التالي لتاريخ نشره في الجريدة الرسمية. إلى جانب ألا يخل تعديل المادة 50 من النظام باستمرار العمل باللائحة التنفيذية الصادرة قبل نفاذه.

وبحسب تعديل المادة 28 يمنع السعودي المحكوم عليه بعقوبة السجن في جريمة غسل أموال من السفر خارج المملكة مدة مماثلة لمدة السجن المحكوم عليه بها. فيما يبعد غير السعودي المحكوم عليه في نفس الجريمة عن المملكة بعد تنفيذ عقوبته ويمنعه من دخولها إلا لأداء الحج أو العمرة وفقا للأحكام المنظمة لذلك.

وجاءت تفاصيل النظام على النحو التالي:

أولاً: حذف عبارة «المنظمات غير الهادفة إلى الربح» من المادة (الرابعة عشرة) من النظام، لتصبح بالنص الآتي:

«المادة الرابعة عشرة:

1‏- على المؤسسات المالية، والأعمال والمهن غير المالية المحددة؛ القيام بالآتي:

أ- وضع سياسات وإجراءات وضوابط داخلية لمكافحة غسل الأموال وتنفيذها بفاعلية من أجل إدارة المخاطر التي حددتها -وفقاً لما ورد في المادة (الخامسة) من النظام- والحد منها. على أن تتناسب مع طبيعة أعمالها وحجمها، وأن توافق عليها الإدارة العليا فيها، وأن تراجعها وتعززها بشكل مستمر.

ب- تطبيق السياسات والإجراءات والضوابط الداخلية -المذكورة في الفقرة (أ)- على جميع فروعها والشركات التابعة لها التي تملك فيها حصة الأغلبية.

2‏- تحدد اللائحة ما يجب أن تتضمنه السياسات والإجراءات والضوابط الداخلية لمكافحة غسل الأموال التي تضعها المؤسسات المالية، والأعمال والمهن غير المحددة، بموجب الفقرة (1/أ) من هذه المادة».

ثانياً: حذف عبارة «المنظمات غير الهادفة إلى الربح» من المادة (الخامسة عشرة) من النظام لتصبح بالنص الآتي:

«المادة الخامسة عشرة:

على المؤسسات المالية، والأعمال والمهن غير المالية المحددة -بما في ذلك الأشخاص الذين يقدمون خدمات قانونية أو محاسبية- عند اشتباههم أو إذا توافرت لديهم أسباب معقولة للاشتباه في أن الأموال أو بعضها تمثل متحصلات جريمة أو في ارتباطها أو علاقتها بعمليات غسل الأموال أو في أنها سوف تستخدم في عمليات غسل أموال بما في ذلك محاولات إجراء مثل هذه العمليات؛ أن تلتزم بالآتي:

1‏- إبلاغ الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية فوراً وبشكل مباشر، وتزويدها بتقرير مفصل يتضمن جميع البيانات والمعلومات المتوافرة لديها عن تلك العملية والأطراف ذات الصلة.

2‏- الاستجابة لكل ما تطلبه الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية من معلومات إضافية».

ثالثاً: حذف عبارة «المنظمات غير الهادفة إلى الربح» من المادة (السادسة عشرة) من النظام، لتصبح بالنص الآتي:

«المادة السادسة عشرة:

1‏- يُحظر على المؤسسات المالية، والأعمال والمهن غير المالية المحددة، وأيٍّ من مديريها أو أعضاء مجلس إداراتها أو أعضاء إداراتها التنفيذية أو الإشرافية أو العاملين فيها؛ تنبيه العميل أو أي شخص آخر بأن تقريراً بموجب النظام أو معلومات متعلقة بذلك قد قُدّمت أو سوف تُقدّم إلى الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية أو أنّ تحقيقاً جنائيّاً جارياً أو قد أُجري. ولا يشمل ذلك عمليات الإفصاح أو الاتصال بين المديرين والعاملين أو عمليات الاتصال مع المحامين أو السلطات المختصة.

2‏- لا يترتب على المؤسسات المالية، والأعمال والمهن غير المالية المحددة، وأيٍّ من مديريها أو أعضاء مجالس إداراتها أو أعضاء إداراتها التنفيذية أو الإشرافية أو العاملين فيها؛ أي مسؤولية تجاه المُبلغ عنه عند إبلاغ الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية أو تقديم معلومات لها بحسن نية».

رابعاً: حذف عبارة «المنظمات غير الهادفة إلى الربح» من المادة (الثامنة عشرة) من النظام، لتصبح بالنص الآتي:

«المادة الثامنة عشرة:

1‏- للإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية الحصول مباشرة من مقدم البلاغ على أي معلومة إضافية تعينها على تحليلها، وفي الحالات التي لا تكون فيها المؤسسات المالية قد قدمت بلاغاً بموجب المادة (الخامسة عشرة) من النظام أو إذا رغبت الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية في الحصول على معلومات لا علاقة لها ببلاغ تلقته؛ فإنها تطلب المعلومات من خلال الجهة الرقابية المختصّة، وعلى المؤسسات المالية والأعمال والمهن غير المالية المحددة تقديم ما يُطلب منها بصورة عاجلة.

2‏- للإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية الحصول على أي معلومة مالية أو إدارية أو قانونية أو أي معلومات ذات صلة، تجمعها أو تحتفظ بها السلطات المختصة -أو من ينوب عنها- وفقاً للأحكام المقررة نظاماً، وترى أنها ضرورية لأداء مهماتها».

خامساً: تعديل المادة (الثامنة والعشرين) من النظام، لتصبح بالنص الآتي:

«المادة الثامنة والعشرون:

1‏- يمنع السعودي المحكوم عليه بعقوبة السجن في جريمة غسل أموال من السفر خارج المملكة مدة مماثلة لمدة السجن المحكوم عليه بها.

2‏- يُبعد غير السعودي المحكوم عليه في جريمة غسل أموال عن المملكة بعد تنفيذ عقوبته، ويُمنع من دخولها إلا لأداء مناسك الحج أو العمرة؛ وفقاً للأحكام المنظمة لذلك».

سادساً: تعديل المادة (الثالثة والثلاثين) من النظام، لتصبح بالنص الآتي:

«المادة الثالثة والثلاثون:

1‏- مع عدم الإخلال بحقوق الغير الحسن النية، يصادر بحكم قضائي في حال الإدانة بجريمة غسل أموال أو جريمة أصلية ما يأتي:

أ- الأموال المغسولة.

ب- المتحصلات، فإن اختلطت بأموال اكتسبت من مصادر مشروعة فيصادر منها ما يعادل القيمة المقدرة لها.

ج- الوسائط.

2‏- مع عدم الإخلال بحقوق الغير حسن النية، تصادر بحكم قضائي -بناءً على طلب النيابة العامة- الأموال الأخرى لمرتكب جريمة غسل الأموال أو جريمة أصلية، التي لا تتناسب مع دخله المشروع، إذا تبيّن أنها مستمدة من سلوك إجرامي، ما لم يُثبت مشروعيتها.

3‏- تحكم المحكمة المُختصة بمصادرة الأموال المرتبطة بجريمة غسل أموال بصرف النظر عما إذا كانت في حيازة أو ملكية مرتكب الجريمة أو طرف آخر. ولا يجوز مصادرتها متى أثبت صاحبها أنّه حصل عليها لقاء ثمن عادل أو مقابل تقديمه خدمة تتناسب مع قيمتها أو حصل عليها بناءً على أسباب مشروعة أخرى وأنّه كان يجهل مصدرها غير المشروع.

4‏- للمحكمة المختصة إبطال بعض الأنشطة أو الأعمال، أو منع تنفيذها -سواء كانت تعاقدية أو غير ذلك- متى علم أطرافها أو أحدهم -أو كان لمثلهم أن يعلموا- بأن هذه الأنشطة أو الأعمال من شأنها أن تؤثر على قدرة السلطات المختصة في استرداد الأموال الخاضعة للمصادرة».

سابعاً: إضافة مادة ترتيبها (التاسعة والأربعون - مكرر)، بالنص الآتي:

«المادة التاسعة والأربعون - مكرر:

تقوم اللجنة الدائمة لمكافحة غسل الأموال بوضع وتنسيق سياسات وطنية عامة قائمة على المخاطر في مجال مكافحة غسل الأموال ومراجعة تلك السياسات وتحديثها دوريّاً واتخاذ التدابير اللازمة بشأنها وتطويرها على أساس الالتزامات والمتطلبات والمستجدات الدولية، وكذلك تقييم مخاطر غسل الأموال ويشمل ذلك البلدان عالية المخاطر، ويصدر محافظ البنك المركزي السعودي اللائحة الداخلية للجنة الدائمة لمكافحة غسل الأموال».

ثامناً: تعديل المادة (الخمسين) من النظام، لتصبح بالنص الآتي:

«المادة الخمسون:

يصدر رئيس أمن الدولة اللائحة، ويعدلها، بالاتفاق مع وزير المالية، والنائب العام، ومحافظ البنك المركزي السعودي».