Under the patronage of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and on behalf of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, attended today the graduation ceremony for the 55th batch of male and female students from King Abdulaziz University, totaling (24039) students in various disciplines, at the King Faisal Conference Center, in the presence of the President of King Abdulaziz University, Dr. Tarif bin Yusuf Al-Ama, along with several academic leaders, deans of colleges, and the parents of the graduates.

This year's batch included (10288) male graduates and (13751) female graduates across various academic degrees including bachelor's, postgraduate, doctoral, and diploma programs, embodying a journey of academic contribution, with (3620) of them achieving first-class honors.

Upon the arrival of the Governor of Jeddah, the royal anthem was played, and then the ceremony commenced with verses from the Holy Quran.

Following that, a speech was delivered by the graduates, expressing their happiness with this achievement, marking the beginning of a new journey characterized by ambition and dedication to serving the nation, and extending their gratitude to everyone who supported them in their educational journey and shared in this success.

Afterwards, a speech was delivered by the international students, who thanked the Kingdom's government and wise leadership, as well as King Abdulaziz University, for their care and support, expressing their pride and appreciation for the university and the professors for the knowledge, assistance, and support they received.

Next, the Governor of Jeddah and the attendees watched a video telling the story of one of the female students, whose story became a symbol of determination, after a 15-year hiatus following her achievement of 100% in high school. Overcoming the age barriers for admission, she succeeded in returning to her studies at the College of Management and Economics and achieving her university dream at the age of 62, affirming that ambition knows no age limits.

The President of King Abdulaziz University delivered his opening speech, thanking the Emir of the region for his generous patronage of the ceremony, and the Deputy Emir for his continuous support for the university, also expressing gratitude to the Governor of Jeddah for his presence and honor at the event. He said: “Today we celebrate a cherished academic and national occasion, reaping the fruits of years of hard work and diligence, witnessing our sons and daughters, the graduates, transition to a new phase of contribution and responsibility; graduation is not the end of an academic path, but the beginning of a broader role in building the nation, participating in its development, and contributing to shaping its future.”

After that, the Governor of Jeddah and the attendees watched a visual presentation about the graduates.

At the end of the ceremony, the Governor of Jeddah honored the outstanding students, numbering (60) students from the top of the batch, distributed across doctoral (11 graduates), master's (20 graduates), and bachelor's (29 graduates) levels. Commemorative photos were also taken of the Governor of Jeddah with the graduates and university leaders on this occasion.