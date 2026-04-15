تحت رعاية مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ونيابةً عن نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، شهد مُحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي اليوم، حفل تخريج الدفعة الـ55 من طلاب وطالبات جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، البالغ عددهم (24039) طالباً وطالبة في مختلف التخصصات، بمركز الملك فيصل للمؤتمرات، بحضور رئيس جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز الدكتور طريف بن يوسف الأعمى، وعدد من القيادات الأكاديمية وعمداء الكليات وأولياء أمور الخريجين والخريجات.

وشملت الدفعة لهذا العام (10288) خريجاً، و(13751) خريجة في مختلف الدرجات العلمية في البكالوريوس، والدراسات العليا، والدكتوراه، والدبلوم، جسدوا مسيرة من العطاء الأكاديمي، وحصل (3620) منهم على مرتبة الشرف الأولى.

وفور وصول مُحافظ جدة عُزف السلام الملكي، بعدها بُدئ الحفل بآيات من القرآن الكريم.

عقب ذلك أُلقيت كلمة الخريجين، عبروا فيها عن سعادتهم بهذا الإنجاز، لبداية مسيرة جديدة عنوانها الطموح والعطاء لخدمة الوطن، مقدّمين شكرهم لكل من ساندهم في مسيرتهم التعليمية وشاطرهم هذا النجاح.

بعدها أُلقيت كلمة الطلبة الدوليين شكروا خلالها حكومة المملكة والقيادة الرشيدة، وجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، على رعايتهم ودعمهم، معبرين عن فخرهم واعتزازهم بالجامعة والأساتذة على ما أحيطوا به من علم وعون ومساندة.

بعد ذلك، شاهد مُحافظ جدة والحضور فيلماً مرئياً يروي قصة إحدى الطالبات، التي شكلت قصتها رمزاً للإصرار، بعد انقطاع دام 15 عاماً عقب نيلها 100% في الثانوية، وتجاوزها عوائق السن النظامي للقبول سابقاً، نجحت في العودة لمقاعد الدراسة بكلية الإدارة والاقتصاد وتحقيق حلمها الجامعي في سن الـ62 عاماً، مؤكدة أن الطموح لا يحده عمر.

وألقى رئيس جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز كلمته الافتتاحية، قدّم فيها الشكر لأمير المنطقة على رعايته الكريمة للحفل، ولنائبه على دعمه الدائم للجامعة، مقدماً كذلك الشكر لمُحافظ جدة لحضوره وتشريفه الحفل، وقال: «نحتفي هذا اليوم بمناسبة أكاديمية ووطنية عزيزة، نجني فيها ثمار سنوات من الجد والاجتهاد، ونشهد فيها انتقال أبنائنا وبناتنا الخريجين والخريجات إلى مرحلة جديدة من العطاء والمسؤولية؛ فالتخرج ليس نهاية لمسار دراسي، بل بداية لدور أوسع في بناء الوطن، والمشاركة في تنميته، والإسهام في صناعة مستقبله».

بعدها شاهد مُحافظ جدة والحضور عرضاً مرئياً عن الخريجين.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم مُحافظ جدة المتفوقين والمتفوقات البالغ عددهم (60) طالباً وطالبة من أوائل الدفعة، موزعين على مراحل الدكتوراه (11) خريجاً، والماجستير (20) خريجاً، والبكالوريوس (29) خريجاً، كما التقطت الصور التذكارية لمُحافظ جدة مع الخريجين وقيادات الجامعة بهذه المناسبة.