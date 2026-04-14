رفع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني بالغ الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على دعمه الكريم للمرفق العدلي، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة لتطوير الأنظمة العدلية، بمناسبة الموافقة الكريمة على نظام التنفيذ الجديد.

وأكد الصمعاني أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد يأتي مسانداً لمنظومة التشريعات المتخصصة التي سبق أن أعلن عنها ولي العهد، وتشمل نظام الأحوال الشخصية، ونظام الإثبات، ونظام المعاملات المدنية، ونظام العقوبات؛ التي يشرف عليها ولي العهد، وتهدف إلى تطوير البيئة القانونية ورفع كفاءتها وجودتها، وتعزيز اليقين القانوني والتنبؤ بالأحكام.

وأوضح الصمعاني أن النظام يعزز استيفاء الحقوق بكفاءة ضمن ضمانات قضائية واضحة تحفظ حقوق جميع الأطراف، ويقوم على مبدأ المسؤولية المتوازنة بين الدائن والمدين؛ بما يسهم في ترسيخ الثقة في منظومة التنفيذ واستقرار التعاملات.

وبيّن أن النظام يتضمن تطويراً في الأدوات والإجراءات التنفيذية، من أبرزها تعزيز آليات الإفصاح عن الأموال وتتبعها، وتنظيم إجراءات التنفيذ بصورة أكثر وضوحاً وانضباطاً؛ بما يدعم سرعة إنفاذ الحقوق دون الإخلال بالضمانات.

وأشار الصمعاني إلى أن النظام يواكب التحول الرقمي في الإجراءات العدلية من خلال الاعتماد على المسارات الإلكترونية، وتنظيم التعامل مع السندات التنفيذية عبر المنصات المعتمدة؛ بما يسهم في تقليل النزاعات وتيسير الإجراءات.

واختتم الصمعاني تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد يأتي امتداداً لمسيرة تطوير المرفق العدلي؛ بما يعزز كفاءته ويرسخ مبادئ العدالة الناجزة، تحقيقاً لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.