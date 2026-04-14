The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, for his generous support of the judicial facility, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for his continuous support and follow-up on the development of judicial systems, on the occasion of the kind approval of the new enforcement system.

Al-Samaani confirmed that the new enforcement system supports the specialized legislative framework that the Crown Prince previously announced, which includes the Personal Status Law, the Evidence Law, the Civil Transactions Law, and the Penal Code; all overseen by the Crown Prince, aiming to develop the legal environment and enhance its efficiency and quality, as well as to strengthen legal certainty and predictability of rulings.

He explained that the system enhances the efficient fulfillment of rights within clear judicial guarantees that protect the rights of all parties, based on the principle of balanced responsibility between the creditor and the debtor; contributing to the establishment of trust in the enforcement system and the stability of transactions.

He indicated that the system includes developments in enforcement tools and procedures, most notably enhancing mechanisms for disclosing and tracking assets, and organizing enforcement procedures in a clearer and more disciplined manner; supporting the swift enforcement of rights without compromising guarantees.

Al-Samaani pointed out that the system aligns with the digital transformation in judicial procedures by relying on electronic pathways and organizing dealings with enforcement documents through approved platforms; contributing to reducing disputes and facilitating procedures.

He concluded his statement by affirming that the new enforcement system is an extension of the journey to develop the judicial facility; enhancing its efficiency and establishing the principles of swift justice, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.