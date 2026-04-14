The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sattam bin Saud, offered his condolences and sympathy to the Bin Hamran family on the passing of businessman Mohammed bin Hussein bin Hamran, asking Allah, the Almighty, to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace. For their part, the children of the deceased and his family expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Emir of the Asir Region for his condolences and sympathy, asking Allah to place that in the balance of his good deeds.