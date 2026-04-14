قدّم نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود، تعازيه ومواساته لأسرة بن حمران، في وفاة رجل الأعمال محمد بن حسين بن حمران، سائلاً الله عز وجل أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان. من جهتهم، أعرب أبناء الفقيد وأسرته عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لنائب أمير منطقة عسير على تعازيه ومواساته، سائلين الله أن يجعل ذلك في موازين حسناته.