Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Jeddah.

At the beginning of the session, the Council of Ministers praised the heroic role of the armed forces and their bravery in defending the homeland and protecting its gains and resources from malicious Iranian attacks and the serious repercussions that have afflicted the region; ensuring that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains an oasis of security and safety, moving steadily towards enhancing its blessed journey and supporting regional and international stability, drawing from God - Almighty - the assistance and determination to deal with various challenges.

In this context, the Council commended the successful operational and technical efforts to restore production in several facilities of the energy system affected by attacks and strikes; reflecting this rapid recovery what the system in the Kingdom enjoys in terms of high operational flexibility and efficiency in crisis management; which enhances the reliability of supplies and their continuity for local and international markets and supports the global economy.

The Council emphasized its firm rejection of violations of state sovereignty and attempts to threaten the security and stability of the region, reiterating its strong condemnation of the blatant attacks that targeted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries with drones launched from Iraqi territory, and stressing the importance of the Government of the Republic of Iraq dealing responsibly with these threats.

Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, indicated that the Council of Ministers reviewed the successive successes achieved by the Kingdom in several fields, praising in this context the outcomes of the Umrah and Visit Forum held in Medina, which witnessed wide international participation, and the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding that will contribute - God willing - to developing the system of serving the guests of the Merciful and enhancing integration among the entities working in this sector.

The Council noted the Kingdom's achievement of a new milestone in the field of space exploration; with the launch of the satellite (Shams) and the success of its mission by national hands that manufactured and developed it; thus keeping pace with the desired aspirations in fostering innovation and scientific creativity, and enhancing international partnerships in this field.

The Council appreciated the success of the education and health systems in winning several awards and medals at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions 2026 and excellence during its competitions, which embodied the continuous support from the state to empower these two sectors and elevate them to new horizons of progress and leadership on all fronts.

The Council stated that the achievement of 8 Saudi cities obtaining advanced positions in the Smart Cities Index for 2026 issued by the International Institute for Management Development is a confirmation of the accelerating pace of development in the services provided to residents, infrastructure, and the quality of life in various regions of the Kingdom.

The Council praised the steps taken in the field of environmental protection and the restoration of vegetation cover in the Kingdom, including the rehabilitation of the first million hectares of degraded land and the planting of more than (159) million trees as part of the "Green Saudi Arabia" initiative.

The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, and also reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Political and Security Affairs Council, the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Authority at the Council of Ministers regarding them. The Council concluded the following:

First:

Approval of a memorandum of understanding regarding political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defense, Development Cooperation, and Foreign Trade of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Second:

Approval of a memorandum of understanding in the field of Islamic affairs between the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in the United Republic of Tanzania.

Third:

Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China for cooperation in the field of information exchange in the areas of infrastructure and construction.

Fourth:

Approval of memorandums of understanding for cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and each of the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Syrian Arab Republic, the Civil Aviation Administration of the People's Republic of China, the National Agency for Civil Aviation and Meteorology in the Union of the Comoros, the Civil Aviation Authority in the Republic of Liberia, the Civil Aviation Agency in Georgia, and the Civil Aviation Authority in the Republic of Seychelles.

Fifth:

Approval of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism promotion and marketing between the Saudi Tourism Authority and Qatar Tourism.

Sixth:

Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Authority for Cities and Special Economic Zones in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Investment in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for cooperation in their respective areas of competence.

Seventh:

Approval of a cooperation agreement between the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

Eighth:

Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Presidency of State Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations represented by the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre.

Ninth:

Approval of the electronic data exchange agreement for customs data between the Saudi Post and the United States Postal Service in the United States of America.

Tenth:

Approval of the enforcement system.

Eleventh:

Approval of the amendment of the Anti-Money Laundering Law.

Twelfth:

Extension of the duration of the Jeddah Historical Project program (two additional years).

Thirteenth:

The state will bear the taxes and customs duties on shipments of live livestock from 1/11/1447 AH until the end of this year's Hajj season.

Fourteenth:

Approval of the final accounts of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, the General Authority for Food and Drug, the Cultural Development Fund, the National Center for Plant and Animal Pest Prevention and Control, and Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz University for previous financial years.

Fifteenth:

Directives on what is necessary regarding several topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including two annual reports for the Tourism Development Fund and the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank.

Sixteenth:

Approval of appointments and promotions to the ranks (fifteenth) and (fourteenth), and the positions of (Ambassador) and (Minister Plenipotentiary), as follows:

- Appointment of Fahd bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Abdulqader to the position of (Deputy Emir of the Region) at the rank of (fifteenth) in the Qassim Region.

- Promotion of Sultan bin Abdullah bin Ayad Al-Otaibi to the position of (Business Consultant) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Eastern Region.

- Promotion of Khalaf bin Ali bin Mughith Al-Shamrani to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the rank of (fifteenth) at the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense.

- Promotion of Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani to the position of (Branch Manager) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

- Appointment of Dr. Rajeh bin Tami bin Hadeef Al-Buqami to the position of (Ambassador) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

- Promotion of the following individuals to the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

- Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Awad Al-Otaibi.

- Hind bint Ibrahim bin Saad Al-Ibrahim.

- Sultan bin Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Awad Al-Qahtani.

- Abdullah bin Dakhil Allah bin Abdulhadi Al-Sulami.