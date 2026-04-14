رعى أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، بالإمارة اليوم، حفل الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة لتكريم الفائزين بجائزة «منافس» لعام 2025، بحضور وكيل الإمارة علي بن سالم آل عامر، ومدير عام التعليم عمر بن هجاد الغامدي، وعددٍ من القيادات التعليمية.

وشمل التكريم تميّز الطلبة في ثلاثة مسارات رئيسية وهي؛ العمل التطوعي، والتحصيل المعرفي، وريادة الأعمال، وعكس ذلك مستوى التميز الذي يحققه طلاب وطالبات المنطقة في مجالات متعددة.

ونوّه أمير حائل بدعم القيادة الرشيدة لقطاع التعليم، وحرصها على رفع جودة مخرجاته، مشيداً بجهود الطلبة الفائزين والمشرفين على المسابقة، مؤكداً أهمية مثل هذه المبادرات في تعزيز روح الابتكار والإبداع لدى الشباب، وإعداد جيل مؤهل يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الوطنية.

من جهته عبّر مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة عن فخره واعتزازه بالطلبة الفائزين، مؤكداً حرص وزارة التعليم على توفير بيئة تعليمية تنافسية محفّزة، تسهم في تنمية قدرات الطلبة وصقل مهاراتهم.

وتأتي جائزة «منافس» التي أطلقتها الوزارة في نسختها الثالثة؛ بهدف اكتشاف المواهب الطلابية وتحفيزها وفق معايير عالية الجودة، بما يعزز قيم التميز والانضباط والإتقان، ويجسد نموذجاً وطنياً داعماً للإبداع والريادة، ويؤكد دور التعليم كركيزة أساسية لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.