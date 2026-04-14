The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, today at the emirate, sponsored the ceremony of the General Administration of Education in the region to honor the winners of the "Munaafis" award for the year 2025, in the presence of the Emirate's Deputy Ali bin Salem Al Amer, the Director General of Education Omar bin Hjad Al-Ghamdi, and a number of educational leaders.

The honoring included the excellence of students in three main tracks: volunteer work, knowledge acquisition, and entrepreneurship, reflecting the level of distinction achieved by the male and female students in the region across various fields.

The Emir of Hail praised the support of the wise leadership for the education sector and its commitment to improving the quality of its outputs, commending the efforts of the winning students and the supervisors of the competition, and emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in enhancing the spirit of innovation and creativity among youth, and preparing a qualified generation that contributes to achieving the goals of national development.

For his part, the Director General of Education in the region expressed his pride and appreciation for the winning students, confirming the Ministry of Education's commitment to providing a competitive and stimulating educational environment that contributes to developing students' abilities and honing their skills.

The "Munaafis" award, launched by the ministry in its third edition, aims to discover and motivate student talents according to high-quality standards, enhancing the values of excellence, discipline, and mastery, embodying a national model that supports creativity and entrepreneurship, and affirming the role of education as a fundamental pillar for achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.